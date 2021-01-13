Hearn teeing it up in Hawaii

Article content

David Hearn is set to begin the 2021 portion of his PGA Tour season when he tees off on Thursday in Hawaii.

Hearn and the rest of the players on tour will be playing in the Sony Open this week. Hearn is scheduled to tee off at 1:20 p.m. local time (6:20 p.m. Eastern) on Thursday for Round 1 and then 8:40 a.m. local time (1:40 p.m. Eastern) on Friday for Round 2.

After a strong fall season, Hearn sits 88th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 41-year-old member of the Brantford Golf and Country Club has earned $238,100 so far this season.

Harris English won the first tournament of the year last week when he captured the Sentry Tournament of Champions.