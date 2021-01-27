Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn is back in action this week on the PGA Tour, playing in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Hearn will tee off at 9:40 a.m. local time (12:40 p.m. eastern) on Thursday for the first round of the tournament, which is taking place in San Diego, Calif., at Torrey Pines Golf Club.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hearn teeing it up in California Back to video

For the second round, he tees off at 10:40 a.m. local time.

Hearn will play the North Course on Thursday and the South Course on Friday.

The Brantford Golf and Country Club member is coming off a tied for 64th result last week at the American Express.

With earnings of $252,438 through eight tournaments this season, the 41-year-old is 101st in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 125 players advance to FedEx Cup playoffs.