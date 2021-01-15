Hearn starts strong in Hawaii

Expositor staff
Jan 15, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Brantford's David Hearn
Brantford's David Hearn Photo by Thomas Shea /USA TODAY Sports

Brantford’s David Hearn is off to a strong start at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii. 

After starting with a five-under-par 65 on Thursday in the first round, Hearn was one-under-par for his first nine on Friday. 

His six-under-par total left him tied for 14th. Hearn’s score from his second nine was not available by press time.

Hearn was tied for 10th after the first round. His round included seven birdies and two bogeys.

Three players, Joaquin Niemann, Jason Kokrak and Peter Malnati, were tied for the lead at eight-under-par following play on Thursday.

Four players were tied for the lead at nine-under-par on Friday, although none had completed their rounds. 

Because of the time difference, no player in Hawaii had completed their rounds by press time Friday. 

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.