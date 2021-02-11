Hearn shoots 73

Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn shot a one-over-par 73 on Thursday in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

On a cool California day – the temperature was around 13 C – Hearn was tied for 101st late in the afternoon with most of the field still on the course at press time.

Cameron Percy and Matt Jones were two of the early starters on the west coast and they held the clubhouse lead following rounds of five-under-par 67.

Hearn, who was playing the Spyglass Hill Golf Course, had two birdies, three bogeys and 13 pars during his round.

The Brantford Golf and Country Club member will play Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday, teeing off at 9:47 a.m. local time (12:47 p.m. Eastern).