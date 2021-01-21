Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn seems to have put last week behind him.

Playing in Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Tour’s America Express in La Quinta, Calif., Hearn finished his first nine at two-under-par. Due to his late tee time, Hearn’s score from his second nine was not available at press time.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hearn playing well in California Back to video

Without any players finished for the day at press time, Byeong Hun An of South Korea was the early leader at six-under-par through 13 holes.

After missing the cut by one stroke last week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hearn rebounded in California with birdies on his first two holes. Those were followed by seven straight pars.

He was tied for 35th through nine holes.

Hearn was playing the Stadium Course at PGA West in Round 1.

He is slated to tee off at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday at 9:10 a.m. local time (12:10 p.m. eastern) for Round 2.