Hearn playing Pebble Beach

Brantford’s David Hearn is set to tee it up this week at one of the PGA Tour’s most iconic stops.

Hearn and the rest of the players in this week’s field will be playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Brantford Golf and Country Club member tees off the 10th hole with Chris Kirk and Johnson Wagner on Thursday at 8:41 a.m. local time (11:41 a.m. Eastern) for Round 1.

Hearn and his group then start Round 2 on Friday on the first hole at 9:47 a.m. local time (12:47 p.m. Eastern).

The 41-year-old member of the Brantford Golf and Country Club is currently ranked 112th in the FedEx Cup standings, with those in the top-125 at the end of the season making the playoffs.

Hearn hasn’t had much success at Pebble Beach in the past. In eight tournaments, he has one top-25 result and has made just two cuts.

