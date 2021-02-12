Hearn outside cutline at Pebble Beach

Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn will more than likely miss the cut this week on the PGA Tour unless he has a late surge.

Playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, Hearn was two-over-par at press time with four holes to play in his second round.

The cutline was one-under-par in the afternoon.

The Brantford Golf and Country Club member shot an opening-round 73 on Thursday, playing Spyglass Hill Golf Club.

At one-over-par going into Friday’s second round, Hearn birdied his first hole to get back to even but then the roller-coaster ride began.

Hearn wound up with three birdies, three pars and three bogeys to finish even for his first nine on Friday. He then had two bogeys, two pars and a birdie on the back to sit at one-over par at press time for his second round.

Hearn, who was playing Pebble Beach Golf Links Friday, was tied for 107th.

Henrik Norlander was the clubhouse leader at 10-under-par.