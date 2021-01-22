Hearn on track to play this weekend

Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn is in decent shape heading into the weekend at the PGA Tour’s American Express in La Quinta, Calif.

After opening the tournament with a four-under-par 68 on Thursday at the Stadium Course at PGA West, Hearn shot a one-under-par 71 on Friday at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Hearn’s round on Friday didn’t get off to a great start when he bogeyed his second hole of the day. However, he then rattled off three birdies over his next 14 holes before scoring one more bogey on No. 17.

Sitting at five-under-par at press time, Hearn was tied for 41st with almost all of the field still on the course. The projected cutline was at three-under-par.

At press time no player had finished the second round. There was a three-way tie for the lead at 10-under-par and among that group was Canada’s Nick Taylor.

Tee times for Saturday were not available.