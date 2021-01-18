Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn is looking to rebound from a disappointing ending to last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

Cruising along through the front nine of Friday’s second round, Hearn struggled on his second nine, missing the cut.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hearn hopes to rebound Back to video

Sitting well within the cutline and close to the top-10 at six-under-par through nine holes on Friday, Hearn recorded a bogey and double bogey on his second nine to fall to three-under-par.

That double bogey wound up costing him a spot in the weekend field as the cut moved to four-under-par after all players were off the course on Friday.

Hearn entered Friday’s play at five-under-par after shooting 65 in the opening round on Thursday.

Kevin Na wound up winning the tournament by finishing at 21-under-par.

Hearn, who now sits 93 in the FedEx Cup standings, returns to the course this week for the American Express Championship at PGA West (Stadium) in La Quinta, Calif.