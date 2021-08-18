Hearn finishing season on Korn Ferry Tour
Article content
Brantford’s David Hearn will hope to shake some rust off his game this week as he plays in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open.
Advertisement
Article content
“Certainly having three weeks off before an event isn’t something that I prefer to do but I’ve played very well in this scenario before,” said Hearn.
Hearn finishing season on Korn Ferry Tour Back to video
“I really know what it takes to get my game going and I’ve done it for a lot years.”
The 42-year-old was having a solid season on the PGA Tour and looking to move up the FedEx Cup standings in August. However, following a tied for 58th finish at the end of July in the 3M Open, Hearn underwent what he described as a “little medical procedure” that forced him off the course for a couple of weeks.
“I felt like my game was gaining a little bit of momentum,” said Hearn, who just prior to the 3M had a tie for 20th finish at the Barbasol Championship, a result that included three straight 67s to start.
“For whatever reason, I hadn’t really struggled with that for much of my career but I hadn’t made a lot of cuts before the summer. It was definitely nice to play four rounds and build some momentum.”
The medical procedure, which Hearn wants to keep private, allowed him to return to Brantford to recover.
When the PGA Tour ended its regular season last weekend, Hearn found himself sitting 163rd in the standings. With only the top-125 moving on to the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Brantford Golf and Country Club member shifted his focus to the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA’s developmental circuit.
The Korn Ferry finishes its season with three events – this weekend’s Boise Open in Idaho, followed by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Aug. 26-29, in Ohio and the Ferry Championship, Sept. 2-5, in Indiana. Players finishing in the top-25 at the end of those three events gain their PGA Tour cards.
Advertisement
Article content
Hearn faced the same scenario in 2019 as he earned his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top-25 of the Korn Ferry’s three finishing tournaments.
“Hopefully, I can play well enough to play my way out like I did the last time,” he said.
“If I don’t play my way out, this is where it gets a bit complicated.”
Due missing events at the end of the 2020-21 season, Hearn will get starts in three PGA Tour events in the fall at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The points he earns in those events will be used toward his 2020-21 season.
At 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings, he is 60 points from 150th in the FedEx Cup standings, which would give him some status on the PGA Tour, and 213 points from 125th, which would regain him his full card.
Normal PGA Tour events include a breakdown of points that give 500 to a tournament winner, 300 for a second-place finish, 190 for a third-place result and 110 points for a fifth.
“Regardless of how any of it goes, whether I play myself out of either scenario, I’ll still have veteran status on the PGA next year,” said Hearn, who explained that will get him in eight to 10 events.
Hearn made his PGA Tour debut in 2002 and has been a regular since 2011. Over the course of his career, he’s played in 311 events and made 182 cuts.
Veteran status on the PGA Tour is given to any player who has won an event or made 150 cuts in their career.
Hearn has no plan to slow down.
“I’ve been out here for a number of years, I can say the quality of play continues to get better each and every season,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m constantly trying to improve even though the results haven’t showed it the past few years. It’s challenging but it’s an enjoyable challenge.”
DIVOTS . . . Hearn’s plan is to begin the 2021-22 PGA Tour season by playing in the Fortinet Championship, Sept. 16-19, in Napa, Calif. . . . In between the Korn Ferry playoffs and the start of the new PGA Tour season, Hearn plans to return home to take part in his own tournament – the David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic – at the BGCC on Sept. 7. The event, which benefits the Alzheimer Society of Canada, is nearing $1 million raised since it started in 2015. “It’s been tremendous,” said Hearn, noting that the golfing portion of the tournament is sold out but sponsors are still welcome. “I have to thank a lot of people who have supported it over the years and we’ve had great sponsors. I feel good about the fact we’ve made some quality contributions and we’ve gained a lot of awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.” . . . Hearn tees off at 10:03 a.m. on Thursday for his first round in Boise and at 3:03 p.m. on Friday for his second round.