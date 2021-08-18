Brantford’s David Hearn will hope to shake some rust off his game this week as he plays in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open.

“Certainly having three weeks off before an event isn’t something that I prefer to do but I’ve played very well in this scenario before,” said Hearn.

Hearn finishing season on Korn Ferry Tour

“I really know what it takes to get my game going and I’ve done it for a lot years.”

The 42-year-old was having a solid season on the PGA Tour and looking to move up the FedEx Cup standings in August. However, following a tied for 58th finish at the end of July in the 3M Open, Hearn underwent what he described as a “little medical procedure” that forced him off the course for a couple of weeks.

“I felt like my game was gaining a little bit of momentum,” said Hearn, who just prior to the 3M had a tie for 20th finish at the Barbasol Championship, a result that included three straight 67s to start.

“For whatever reason, I hadn’t really struggled with that for much of my career but I hadn’t made a lot of cuts before the summer. It was definitely nice to play four rounds and build some momentum.”

The medical procedure, which Hearn wants to keep private, allowed him to return to Brantford to recover.

When the PGA Tour ended its regular season last weekend, Hearn found himself sitting 163rd in the standings. With only the top-125 moving on to the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Brantford Golf and Country Club member shifted his focus to the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA’s developmental circuit.

The Korn Ferry finishes its season with three events – this weekend’s Boise Open in Idaho, followed by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Aug. 26-29, in Ohio and the Ferry Championship, Sept. 2-5, in Indiana. Players finishing in the top-25 at the end of those three events gain their PGA Tour cards.