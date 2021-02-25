Hawks eye return to ice next season

Article content

Hagersville Hawks coach and general manager Todd DeMille isn’t holding his breath that there will be a 2020-21 Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

“There’s a 99.9 (per cent) chance there’s not going to be a season,” DeMille said when asked if he thinks his team will play.

“I thought maybe if we were going to have a season it would start Dec. 1, like they planned. Then we had the second wave and it put us into where we are now.”

Like most junior hockey leagues in the province, the PJHL has had more than one return to play date on its calendar but, with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, things are at a standstill.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the season, DeMille has remained committed to his players. In fact, he said they’ll soon be back on the ice for Friday night skates.

“I feel like we owe it to the kids to give them some ice time,” said DeMille. “They’ve been shafted.

“The arena ice in Haldimand is only in until April 30 so I’m going to take advantage over the next eight weeks to get kids on the ice.”