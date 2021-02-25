Hawks eye return to ice next season
Hagersville Hawks coach and general manager Todd DeMille isn’t holding his breath that there will be a 2020-21 Provincial Junior Hockey League season.
“There’s a 99.9 (per cent) chance there’s not going to be a season,” DeMille said when asked if he thinks his team will play.
“I thought maybe if we were going to have a season it would start Dec. 1, like they planned. Then we had the second wave and it put us into where we are now.”
Like most junior hockey leagues in the province, the PJHL has had more than one return to play date on its calendar but, with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, things are at a standstill.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the season, DeMille has remained committed to his players. In fact, he said they’ll soon be back on the ice for Friday night skates.
“I feel like we owe it to the kids to give them some ice time,” said DeMille. “They’ve been shafted.
“The arena ice in Haldimand is only in until April 30 so I’m going to take advantage over the next eight weeks to get kids on the ice.”
At the end of the 2019-20 regular season, the Hawks had posted a record of 28 wins, nine losses, three ties and two overtime losses, which placed them second in the South Bloomfield Division.
“We had a very good team,” DeMille said. “We had a lot of older guys who brought the younger guys up. Everything seemed to click.
Hagersville swept the Port Dover Sailors 4-0 in an opening-round best-of-seven playoff series before being eliminated by the Glanbrook Rangers 4-0 in a second-round series.
Grimsby, which finished first, was tied with Glanbrook 2-2 in the third round of the playoffs before the season was halted due to COVID-19.
“Glanbrook and Grimsby are always tough every year,” said DeMille. “They seem to be the 1-2 every year but we were lucky to be in the two position last year.”
When the Hawks started planning for the 2020-21 season, DeMille was excited. The team had five 1999-born players who would be entering their final season of eligibility, who were backed by a committed group.
“We skated from October to mid-December,” DeMille said of the the team’s preparation in anticipation of a Dec. 1 start.
“We had some exhibition games with Dunnville. I think we played eight games and we followed all the COVID protocols.”
DeMille said he is now resigned to the fact that the Hawks probably won’t play a regular-season game before September.
He said he hopes the five players in their final season of eligibility get another shot to play next season. Teams are lobbying the Ontario Hockey Association and Ontario Hockey Federation to extend their eligibility another year.
DeMille said he is eager to get back on the ice and see what the Hawks can do.
“If we can get started in September and with the players I have coming back, along with a few other guys I have my eyes on, I think we’re going to be a decent team,” he said.
“It’ll be exciting to get back to normal life and play some hockey.”