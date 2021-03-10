





Article content The Brantford Harlequins Rugby Football Club is hoping to pick up where it left off last year before moving forward. “We’re planning around the aspect of starting with non-contact,” Harlequins president Dave McLean said while discussing what’s on tap for the club this coming season, if the COVID-19 pandemic permits. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Harlequins gear up for 2021 season Back to video “That’s where we ended last year and where we’re currently sanctioned for. Our hope is that we can continue to progress as a province towards modified contact or ultimately along that path to full contact.” In preparation for the 2021 season, the Harlequins held their annual general meeting late last month. “Usually, we get together and talk about the last year, which usually involves rugby,” McLean said. “Obviously, there was not a lot of rugby played last year but we were able to recognize and celebrate that we got some things done.” Around the Powerline Road club, some renovations were completed and there was work done on the grounds. And the club was able to offer some training for its players.

Article content “It was great to see that connection of the club across generations of players and gender,” McLean said. He said there are projects the club would like to complete in the future, such as repairing the driveway, potentially installing lights and providing Internet access on the grounds. “There are a lot of expenses or costs for that but it would really enhance the experience for our coaches, our players and our fans,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking at – how do we develop fans, how do we develop our players and how do we develop our coaching staff?” The plan on the field for the upcoming season is to offer programming for all age groups, from minis through to men and women. Without contact to start the season, McLean said the flag version of the game is a great way for newcomers, old and young, to get started. “This is an excellent opportunity to introduce new athletes to the sport,” he said. “If there’s a 20-year-old, 22-year-old who has played soccer or hockey and wants to try this, we’re not throwing them into a game. It’s a great introduction for those types of players.” McLean said experienced players can use the flag version to work on different skills, such as catching and passing. The club will offer an open house on Saturday at Athlete Farm Training, 34 Dalkeith Dr., Brantford, to give children a chance to try the sport for free. The under-six and -eight groups will take part from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the under-10 and -12 groups will follow from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Article content “We’re going to do some age-appropriate training,” said McLean. After that there will be a five-week session for anyone interested. Over the winter there also have been sessions for high school aged players. They will resume Saturday with the start of a six-week program. McLean said the club is offering the sessions as a way to grow the sport. “We want to get back to the days of having a Brantford, Brant County house league where we play ourselves,” he said. “We want to take that model of house league across all our divisions. “I know from talking to my kid and some of his friends, they’re bored. They’re screened out and Zoomed out.” Visit the Harlequins Facebook page (@Brantford.Harlequins) or its Instagram account (@brantfordharlequinsrfc) for more information. Email athletefarmtraining@gmail.com to register for any of the sessions. COVID-19 protocols are in place so everyone must pre-register. Further information on the club’s house league plans for the spring and summer will be announced shortly. As for the Harlequins men’s and women’s teams, McLean isn’t certain whether they’ll be back to league play this summer. “Ultimately, I think for 2021 the focus for all the clubs and of the union is how do we bring people back to the game,” he said. “Getting people playing competitive, contact rugby is the ultimate goal for (2021) and drive some of the higher level competition into 2022.”

