Article content For some of the city’s neighbourhood ice rinks, it’s Game On! During Ontario’s stay-at-home order that was in effect from Dec. 26 until this past Tuesday, pleasure skating was allowed on neighbourhood rinks with a 10-person maximum but hockey was not permitted. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Game On for some neighbourhood rinks Back to video Not allowing hockey caused a bit of a stir on social media and Lori-Dawn Cavin, manager of community recreation, said she understands people’s frustration. “Brantford is a hockey town,” said Cavin. “There was a huge level of support and understanding and then there was some sadness over what the provincial restrictions meant for our program. For the most part, the community respected the no sport regulation, which was very clearly defined.” She said she hopes that, with seven of the 16 neighbourhood rinks now allowing hockey, people will be pleased. Brantford’s move to the orange on the province’s COVID response framework means the no-hockey rule can be lifted, said Cavin.

Article content “Today is a new day and we have designated sites that are going to allow hockey.” Capacity at each neighbourhood rink – whether for pleasure skating or hockey – has been increased to 25 from 10. Cavin said that those using the rinks are asked to be respectful of each other, remembering to socially distance when possible with masks strongly recommended at all times. The issue of the no-hockey rule surfaced on social media with some members of the public publishing pictures of rinks with snow strips in the middle and others accusing the city of salting rinks when there were problems with compliance. “We never had to go the route of shutting down a rink,” said Cavin, adding that she is not aware of salt being applied to any rink by a city staff member. And, she said, that she knows of no tickets or fines handed out by bylaw officers who monitored the rinks. Cavin said snow strips were placed in the middle of some rinks to deter people from playing hockey when it wasn’t allowed. Rinks that are moving to hockey will have those strips removed but ones that remain for pleasure skating may keep the strips, she said. “No part of anybody I know, including the over 150 flood heroes, ever felt positive about sharing the messaging about no hockey,” said Cavin. “Nobody felt good about that but what we were trying to do was . . . maintain our program and protect our program so it could thrive. Everybody was working so hard in terms of keeping the rinks open. That was the main goal, to give people a place to exercise outdoors.”

Article content At the beginning of the season, there was some uncertainty about whether rinks would be allowed but residents voiced their concerns and were heard. “There was a significant amount of feedback that the city received and we listened to it,” said Cavin. “From a city’s perspective, we want to open up activities and open up assets that we can to serve the community. However, we are still required to follow the provincial restrictions that are in place.” She said the response from rink volunteers this season has been outstanding with many new people coming on board. “What I can tell you is we have had a significant increase in the number of volunteer flood heroes that have supported the program this year,” she said, while praising everyone who has helped. “This program functions in our city because of volunteers.” All rinks are run by volunteers with no city staff paid to maintain them. There is also a rink ambassador program where redeployed city staff travel to rinks to engage with the public and educate skaters on the rules. Cavin said this season has been one of the city’s best in a while in terms of skateable days. “The weather has been great this year,” she said. “My prayers to Mother Nature were answered.” Visit www.brantford.ca/outdoorrinks for a list of neighbourhood rinks as well as a list of which ones allow hockey and which ones are for pleasure skating. Also, email parksandrecreation@branford.ca or call 519-759-4150 ext. 5070 to find out more about the flood hero program and how to become a volunteer.

