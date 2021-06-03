





Share this Story: Filer re-signs with Ticats

Filer re-signs with Ticats Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

Article content Brantford’s Mike Filer will play a 10th season with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Filer, a centre, re-signed last week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Filer re-signs with Ticats Back to video In the spring, the Ticats announced they would not re-sign the Brantford Collegiate Institute graduate. Hamilton had shifted players on the offensive line but the team was lacking depth which helped with Filer’s return. A starter since 2014, Filer made 16 starts in 2019, appearing in 18 games. The 31-year-old helped Hamilton post league-leading rankings in points, points per game, touchdowns, net offence, net offence per game, first downs, passing yards and passing yards per game. The longest-serving Ticat was the team’s nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award in 2019. The trophy goes to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans in times of war, peace and military conflict. Filer, six-foot-two and 290 pounds, has played in 112 CFL games, starting 95 of those at centre. He has played in two Grey Cups for Hamilton.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The CFL is hoping to begin its season in August. Chevarie, Syracuse second jpg, BR Brantford’s Bianca Chevarie and the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team finished the NCAA season as the second-ranked team in the U.S. Playing Boston College in the NCAA final, Syracuse lost 16-10. The Orange finished the season with a 17-4 record. It was the fourth straight championship game appearance for Boston College but its first national championship. Syracuse trailed 9-8 at the half before Boston College poured it on early in the second, taking a 15-9 lead on its way to the win. Chevarie, who played midfield and attack, appeared in all 21 games this season for Syracuse. The sophomore scored six goals and added an assist. She also played in all eight games last year as a freshman. CSBK opener postponed jpg, BR The Canadian National Superbike Championship has pushed back its season-opening race a month – and also changed locations. Brantford’s Jordan Szoke was originally slated to begin the season with the rest of the riders at Grand Bend Motorplex, June 11-13. CSBK now will start at Calabogie Motorsports Park, near Ottawa, July 10-11. The new Pro 6 GP regional racing series also willl debut at Calabogie. Ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 forced CSBK to reschedule its opener. Although the earliest possible return date for wheel-to-wheel competition in Ontario was set for June 14, there was no certainty that government officials would allow for that to happen.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Series organizers are confident racing will start in July under strict guidelines and requirements, similar to last year. Szoke captured his record-setting 14th national championship last year, winning all four of the series races. It was the fourth undefeated season of his career. Szoke also leads CSBK in all-time wins. TLL pushing forward jpg, BR The Tewaaraton Lacrosse League, which includes the Six Nations Arrows, has made several recent announcements in anticipation of its inaugural season starting in August. After adding Casey Powell to the Leadership Circle of Excellence, the league added Lee Genier as TLL’s strategic adviser, while also holding a draft and announcing a Young Guns division. Powell joins Brantford’s Garrett Ball and others in the Leadership Circle of Excellence, which is a group of people that have brought their talents, skills, experience and expertise together to help support the league. Genier has extensive experience in sports, including involvement with the Canadian Elite Basketball League, Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. He is the founding president of the National Lacrosse League’s Saskatchewan Rush, winning the 2016 executive of the year award. The Young Guns Division is for players born in 2002 and later. It’s expected that a tournament for those players will be held in conjunction with the league tournament, Aug. 12-22. The TLL is for players aged 22 and younger. Visit www.thetll.ca for more information on the league, including results from its first-ever entry draft.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford