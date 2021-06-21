





Article content When St. John’s College student Noah DeDominicis sets a goal, he usually achieves it. The Grade 12 student at St. John’s College wanted to win the Ed O’Leary Memorial Award as Brant County’s top graduating male student athlete and he was able to capture the trophy following an outstanding high school career. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. DeDominicis wins O'Leary award Back to video “I kind of had my sights set on it,” said the 18-year-old, who later this summer will head to St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y., on a scholarship to study accounting and play soccer. “This award is huge for me. It’s a good opportunity to bring the Brant County name down to an NCAA school and make our schools proud.” DeDominicis may be focusing on soccer at St. Bonaventure but at SJC he excelled at multiple sports. Competing in football, hockey, soccer and track and field, DeDominicis won rookie of the year (football), Iron Eagle (soccer) and most valuable player awards (football, hockey, soccer) while also being named junior male athlete of the year in Grade 10.

Article content The pandemic has wiped out track and field the past two seasons but he competed in track and field in Grades 9 and 10, winning MVP in Grade 9. “My plan going into high school was always to play as much as I could as often as I could,” said DeDominicis, who led the soccer team to Brant County championships in Grade 9 and 10, while also leading the team in goals. “It was always my goal to win athlete of the year for St. John’s so I was always trying to be on every team I could possibly be on to get points for that. “I was just trying to be the best athlete that St. John’s could be proud of.” Also SJC’s leading scorer for the hockey team in Grades 10 and 11, DeDominicis does have one sports regret. “The only thing that gets to me is the soccer team,” he said. “We were supposed to have our season in the spring (of 2020) when COVID hit and we were hoping to qualify for OFSAA and that was kind of stripped away from us. Those last two years of (not playing) soccer, they kind of keep me up at night a little bit.” Despite that, he enjoyed the experience of high school sports. “It was a lot of fun,” he said. ““Playing with all your friends is a great experience.” But the O’Leary award is about more than just being a great athlete. A captain of sports teams he played on, DeDominicis also was a leader as a Grade 12 representative on student’s council, a volunteer for Grade 9 boys night and a member of the Make it Happen campus ministry group. He also went on visits to the Riverview Terrace Retirement Home in Brantford and was part of a pen pal initiative with L’Arche Canada.

Article content “Just being as involved as much as possible in my high school experience has really helped me to enjoy it,” said DeDominicis, who also went on the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board’s Guatemala Encounter in 2020. DeDominicis, who maintains an average above 90 per cent, values the connections he made with students and teachers in and out of sports. “Obviously, with COVID I wish we would have done more,” he said. “But, COVID aside, I think I had a pretty successful high school sports and academic career. All in all, I wouldn’t go back and change anything.” At St. Bonaventure, he’d like to get involved but he will mainly be concentrating on excelling in his accounting program while also trying to further his soccer career. “My plan from here kind of gets focused on soccer,” said the son of Marcia and John. “I’m going down on a scholarship so that’s kind of going to be my main focus, to make the best of that.” At a glance This marks the 10th year that the Ed O’Leary Memorial Award for Brant County’s top male and female student athletes has been awarded. Created in 2012, the award honours Brantford Expositor sports reporter Ed O’Leary, who worked for the newspaper from 1972 until his passing in 2011. O’Leary was a passionate advocate of high school sports and the athletes who participated. The six high schools in Brantford and Brant County are asked to submit one graduating male and one graduating female nominee in May and the winners are selected by directors from the Brant County Secondary Schools Athletic Association and staff at The Expositor. The award is sponsored by The Expositor, BCSSAA and the Villamere family, who are O’Leary’s relatives. Criteria includes commitment to school and sport; leadership, sportsmanship and excellence in athletics. The Expositor will announce the female award winner on Tuesday.

