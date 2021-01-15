Article content

Mike Crocock never gave up on the idea of playing hockey this season.

The Brantford native was sidelined when the ECHL’s North Division decided to shut down for the season due to COVID-19 but Europe was always an option.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Crocock takes hockey skills to Sweden Back to video

“It was kind of crazy how it all worked out but it seemed like a great situation and a great fit so I jumped all over it,” said Crocock, who recently signed with Tranas AIF of the HockeyEttan League in Sweden.

“It was just whether or not someone would take a jump and offer a contract.”

Crocock, 26, had signed to play with the ECHL’s Reading Royals for the 2020-21 season but the plug was pulled on the league’s entire North Division. The prospect of finding another spot to play seemed remote so Crocock planned to work out and work for Luke Van Moerkerke at Athlete Farm Training in Brantford.

When the opportunity arose to play in Sweden, Crocock researched the team and league online and was able to message past teammates and opponents who had experience in the league.