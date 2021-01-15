Crocock takes hockey skills to Sweden

Brian Smiley
Jan 15, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Brantford's Mike Crocock reacts after scoring his first goal for Tranas AIF in Sweden's HockeyEttan league.
Erik Hellquist

Mike Crocock never gave up on the idea of playing hockey this season.

The Brantford native was sidelined when the ECHL’s North Division decided to shut down for the season due to COVID-19 but Europe was always an option.

“It was kind of crazy how it all worked out but it seemed like a great situation and a great fit so I jumped all over it,” said Crocock, who recently signed with Tranas AIF of the HockeyEttan League in Sweden.

“It was just whether or not someone would take a jump and offer a contract.”

Crocock, 26, had signed to play with the ECHL’s Reading Royals for the 2020-21 season but the plug was pulled on the league’s entire North Division. The prospect of finding another spot to play seemed remote so Crocock planned to work out and work for Luke Van Moerkerke at Athlete Farm Training in Brantford.

When the opportunity arose to play in Sweden, Crocock researched the team and league online and was able to message past teammates and opponents who had experience in the league.

He arrived in Sweden on Dec. 29, just in time for a team practice.

“I got off the plane, off the train and right on the ice,” said Crocock.

“It was good to get right into it.”

From the first practice, the five-foot-10, 185-pound defenceman saw a difference between the European and North American games.

“It’s a different style of game for sure with the bigger ice,” he said. “It’s not as physical but definitely the speed and skill is there.

“All of these guys can skate really well.”

Following a week of practice, Crocock got into a couple of games, making a mark right away.

“I had the game-winner in my first game,” he said.

“It was a deflection out front. It got back to the point, I ended up getting a piece of it and it went in.”

Crocock said there are 40-plus teams in HockeyEttan that are divided into four divisions. The first half of the season ended around Christmastime, with the top six teams earning playoff berths.

During the second half, which just started, the bottom teams in each division are battling for the remaining playoff spots.

Tranas AIF just missed being in the top six in the first half.

Crocock said things are going well.

“I love it so far,” he said, noting he lives on a lake near a golf course.

“The team has been great and so welcoming. It’s been everything I could dream of. I’m really glad I did this.”

As for next season, Crocock had planned to return to the ECHL. However, if things don’t work out, he would welcome a return to Europe.

“If another opportunity arises next season, I’d definitely come back here,” he said. “It fits my style of game.”