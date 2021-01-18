Coyle eyes NCAA hockey title with Falcons

Brian Smiley
Jan 18, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  4 minute read
Former Brantford Minor Hockey Association player Max Coyle is currently on scholarship at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Submitted
Former Brantford Minor Hockey Association player Max Coyle is currently on scholarship at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Submitted

Max Coyle has come a long way since playing minor midget for the Brantford Minor Hockey Association’s 99ers.

Coyle, 22, is a sophomore at Ohio’s Bowling Green State University, where his Falcons are currently ranked fifth in NCAA Division I men’s hockey with an overall record of 14-2.

Capturing the NCAA tournament would be a “dream come true,” said the six-foot-one, 195-pound defenceman.

“It would be insane, after getting two or three points in minor midget, to play for the top Division I hockey school in the country.”

It wouldn’t be Coyle’s first championship or the first hurdle that he’s cleared since arriving at Bowling Green from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The Tillsonburg native played his minor hockey in St. George, Tillsonburg and Brantford. Like most young players,  Coyle was hoping to get drafted by an OHL team following his minor midget AAA season but that didn’t happen.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“I didn’t really have too much success but I ended up landing a spot in Woodstock for my 16-year-old year,” he said of making it on the junior C Navy Vets.

“I ended up having a pretty good start to the year in Woodstock.”

Coyle had planned to spend a couple of seasons in Woodstock but, during the season, he skating and practised with the junior B Stratford Cullitons. After recording 15 assists in 37 games for the Navy Vets, he moved on to junior B but it wasn’t with Stratford.

Instead, he jumped at an invitation from Jason Brooks to play for the Listowel Cyclones. In three seasons with the Cyclones, Coyle’s point production went from nine to 19 to 50.

During his last year in Listowel, the team captured the Sutherland Cup provincial junior B championship.

“It was the first time the Cyclones had won it,” said the son of Belinda and Bob. “It was a huge deal for Listowel.

“It was the biggest championship I had ever won.”

Prior to his third season in Listowel, Coyle and a friend headed west to play in the British Columbia Hockey League. Even though the two made the Powell River Kings, they decided to return to Ontario.

After three years in Listowell, Coyle eventually returned to the BCHL, playing for the Prince George Spruce Kings during the 2018-19 season. That was another successful season for Coyle as the Spruce Kings won the BCHL championship and lost in the final of the RBC Cup, 4-3, to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits.

The RBC Cup, now known as the Centennial Cup, is awarded to the Canadian junior A hockey champion.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

While he was out west, Coyle got interest from Alabama-Huntsville to attend the NCAA school on scholarship but there was a problem.

“My grades weren’t what they needed to be to be a Division I athlete,” he said. 

“When I got the opportunity to go to the BCHL, I had to take a full course load – five and five classes each semester – to be NCAA eligible. When Huntsville committed to me they took a risk because I wasn’t NCAA eligible until the end of the year.”

Coyle got his grades up and was able to attend UAH for the 2019-20 season, registering four assists in 34 games. 

Things took a twist shortly after the season as players on the team were informed that the hockey program would be folding. However, within a short time, enough money was raised to save the program, but not before Coyle had committed to transfer to Bowling Green.

He said it was a great decision.

“I like the college atmosphere here and the love they have for hockey,” said Coyle, who had made an unofficial visit to the Ohio school while he was playing for Listowel. 

“I was lucky and fortunate enough to land a spot here. It was one of the better decisions I’ve ever made.”

The Falcons have enjoyed a great season.

“We have a super good team,” said Coyle, who has one assist in 10 games this season. 

“I think we’re looking to have four or five guys sign NHL contracts at the end of the year.”

The Falcons, who recently became the 26th NCAA hockey program to win 1,000 games and the third that began play after the Second World War, have an older team that is intent on winning a championship.

Coyle, who is taking sports management with a minor in marketing, is focused on that goal but he’s also looking further down the road. After all he’s been through, he’d love a chance to continue playing past college.

“I’ve put in this much work so pro is the end goal,” he said. “But I’m also down to earth enough to know that, after my senior year, if I have one or two points, it may be time to move on and take my degree and roll with that.”