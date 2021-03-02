





Share this Story: Coaches worry about pandemic's enduring impact on high school athletes

Coaches worry about pandemic's enduring impact on high school athletes Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

Article content The COVID-19 pandemic has left a void in the life of Brantford Collegiate Institute teacher and coach Marc Cohoon. “I long for the connections, the banter with the players, having fun at practice, chatting with your co-coaches and being nervous,” said Cohoon, who has coached athletes at BCI for more than 25 years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Coaches worry about pandemic's enduring impact on high school athletes Back to video “I haven’t had that nervous belly in a long time.” It’s been at least a year since Cohoon felt the excitement of coaching young athletes in a big game. And both Cohoon and his wife, BCI teacher and coach Jen Link, worry about the pandemic’s toll on high school athletes. Cohoon and Link said coaches are often the first to register changes in the behaviour of students, noting differences at practices or in games. But that isn’t happening with sports cancelled. “The real relationships that you build with athletes, we’re not able to do that,” said Link. “And then you also feel like you’ve been (short-changed) with the athletes you’re teaching in your curriculum because their personalities aren’t shining.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The aura of the whole day is so different.” Cohoon and Link said they see students becoming more withdrawn. Both said they think it’s important that all teachers ensure students remain engaged, with an eye to returning to normal activities once the pandemic allows. “I’m worried about athletes just choosing to carry on in their room playing video games and not choosing to get back to where we (were),” Cohoon said. “Or they’ve picked up more hours at work because they have more free time and now they have the dangle of money,” added Link. “My fear is we aren’t going to get those kids back.” Cohoon said students may not go back to sports but for another reason. A longtime rugby coach, Cohoon noted that, if the sport resumes in the spring of 2022, many potential players in Grade 11 will have never touched a rugby ball. “I’m afraid kids will just choose not to play because they don’t really know the game,” he said. Link said it would be a shame if the fear of trying something new leads to students never experiencing a team sport at the high school level. Representing your school is much different than playing a minor sport, she said. “Team sports at the high school level, you’re competing for your school,” she said, emphasizing the importance of the social aspect. “There’s a different feeling of (togetherness) at the high school level. I’ve been watching the spirit of being a high school athlete dwindling.” Link and Cohoon said that all age groups at the high school level have been affected but it’s amplified at both ends of the scale. For the Grade 12 students who are graduating, they have lost a chance to leave a legacy. And, for the Grade 9 students just entering high school, they haven’t had the chance to take the risk of trying out for a team, being a bigger part of the school community or learning from the senior students, they said

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For older students, the loss of sports could change their future. Some kids may never again play sports, even at an adult recreational level, while others who were looking to play a sport at the post-secondary level may have lost that opportunity. “Kids that needed sport as their outlet for multiple things, it can change their pathway and whole direction in where they were headed in regards to their future,” Link said. “And they didn’t have a choice.” With a COVID-19 vaccine, there is hope that high school sports will resume in September. But Link said it is imperative that there is help for the mental health of student-athletes who are struggling now. “Lots and lots of kids, and adults, are not OK,” she said. “It’s almost like they need grief counselling. They’re feeling anger and denial and now there’s an out-of-control feeling where they don’t know when they’re going to get (sports) back or if they’re ever going to get them back. “I would imagine it’s very overwhelming for them.” The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a mental toll on a large segment of the population. Over the next couple of weeks, The Expositor will examine the affect the cancellation of high school sports has had on student-athletes and teacher-coaches.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford