Submitted

Article content Brantford’s Bianca Chevarie recently helped the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team record a pair of big wins. Chevarie, a sophomore who plays midfield and attack for the Orange, recorded her first NCAA goal in her team’s 18-14 win over Notre Dame earlier this month. In the second game of back-to-back tilts, she got a goal and an assist as her team were 15-12 winners. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chevarie scores in Syracuse lacrosse wins Back to video According to the latest Inside Lacrosse poll, Syracuse (5-0) is the second-ranked team in the NCAA behind North Carolina (7-0). Notre Dame (2-2) is ranked fourth. As a freshman last season, Chevarie played in all eight of her team’s games, starting four. Syracuse is scheduled to face Virginia Tech on March 27 in its next game. The NCAA women’s lacrosse championship will take place May 28 and 30 at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. Woods in playoffs jpg, BR Emma Woods and the Toronto Six will continue their chase of an Isobel Cup championship when the National Women’s Hockey League resumes play on March 26 and 27.

Article content The NWHL attempted to hold a bubble season in late January and early February at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, but on the eve of the semifinals things had to be halted when several players on the teams contracted COVID-19. Woods, a Burford native and forward with Toronto, was one of the players who was positive. In an announcement earlier this month, the NWHL said the league semifinals will take place on March 26 with the final to follow on March 27. The games will take place at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts, which is the practice facility for the Boston Bruins. Toronto, the top-ranked team, takes on Boston in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. on March 26 followed by Minnesota at Connecticut at 8 p.m. The winners will play for the Isobel Cup at 7 p.m. on March 27. All games will be streamed via Twitch in Canada. In the U.S., the games will be broadcast live on NBCSN, the first time women’s professional hockey league championship games will air on a major national network in the U.S. Montour picks up assists Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Brandon Montour’s two assists on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils wasn’t enough to help snap the Buffalo Sabres winless drought. Although the Ohsweken resident did his best, Buffalo’s winless streak was extended to 12 games after its 3-2 loss and it cost head coach Ralph Krueger, who was fired following the game. Dan Granato was named interim coach. Montour’s attention was on the loss to New Jersey than the fact he recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

Article content “I think the energy level was there, but in the end, it’s still a loss,” Montour said after the game. “I don’t care how we did it, we lost the game.” The game against New Jersey came on the heels of back-to-back shutout losses as Buffalo was beaten 3-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and 6-0 by the Washington Capitals on Monday. Montour has struggled somewhat this season in the offensive zone. The 26-year-old has one goal and six assists in 26 games this season. A smooth skating, six-foot, 195-pound defenceman, Montour has scored 25 goals and added 73 assists for 98 points in 269 career NHL games with Buffalo and the Anaheim Ducks. The Sabres were scheduled to play the Boston Bruins late Thursday night, however, there was some debate on whether the game would proceed as planned. Both teams cancelled their morning skates on Thursday when a Sabres staff member and Bruins player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Later Thursday, it was announced that the game would go on after more testing and contact tracing had taken place. Earlier in the season, the Sabres’ schedule was paused for two weeks when members of the team, including Montour, were placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. SOS cancels season jpg, BR Southern Ontario Sprints has cancelled its 2021 season. In a release sent out this week, SOS stated that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact it’s a not-for-profit club there was no other choice but to cancel. “We understand racers are eager to get back on track,” the release stated. “But, we just can’t take on the financial risk required to be able to race. And we sure don’t want to put it on the backs of the drivers and owners.” There was no guarantee fans would be allowed to attend races, which would make the season financially unviable. Planning has started for the 2022 season and announcements are expected over the coming months.

