Article content Brantford’s Bianca Chevarie and the rest of the Syracuse University’s women’s lacrosse team came oh-so-close to an NCAA championship. Still, just navigating their way through the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming major injuries to get to the championship game May 30 against Boston College were major accomplishments for the Orange. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chevarie eager for return to NCAA women’s lacrosse final Back to video “There’s always going to be a little bit of disappointment because we all knew how close we were,” said Chevarie, who plays midfield and attack for Syracuse. “It was literally within grasp for us. “…Looking back on it, it was an amazing time and experience considering all we went through. It was still a pretty incredible feeling to make it to the final.” In the final, despite missing three key players because of injuries, the Orange gave the Eagles all they could handle. Going into the championship, Syracuse held a 2-1 edge in the season series, having defeated Boston College most recently in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Article content Syracuse had never won an NCAA championship, while Boston College was appearing in its fourth straight final – losing in its first three attempts at a title. Leading 9-8 at the half, Boston College used its experience to pull away from Syracuse, eventually scoring a 16-10 victory. “Our defence played amazing, just as they always do,” said Chevarie. “Offence is where we started to struggle. We had the opportunities and chances, we just didn’t capitalize.” Last season, the Orange were hoping to win their first NCAA championship but the COVID-19 pandemic in March shut everything down. Syracuse regrouped last August with players arriving back on campus. But they had to wait for six weeks to begin, when it was deemed safe to do so. There were practices from early October to the beginning of December but none of the usual fall tournaments. “It was tough doing that,” said Chevarie. “Usually, there’s things to look forward to and we’re playing against people other than ourselves. “We had our own scrimmages but it wasn’t the same.” Classes, which were online in the fall, also were a challenge for Chevarie, who is double majoring in neuroscience and biology. “If I had the choice, I’d never be online again,” the 20-year-old said. “It was tough.” She returned home for Christmas to see her parents, Anita and Don, and the rest of her family and friends before heading back to school in the new year. The Orange started their season with a road game outdoors on Feb. 20 in Chicago against Loyola, which Syracuse won 18-6.

Article content “It was freezing,” Chevarie said. “They had these huge heaters on each of the sidelines. Once you came off, you were standing beside them until you went back on.” But the Orange were anything but cold to start the season, reeling off six straight wins before losing to No. 1 ranked North Carolina. Syracuse finished the season with a 17-4 record. In the ACC semifinals, Syracuse beat Boston College 19-17 before losing to North Carolina 9-4 in the final. Making its way through the NCAA tournament, Syracuse caught a bit of a break when Boston College beat North Carolina in the semifinals. However, Chevarie said she and her teammates did not take Eagles for granted. “I think we always knew it was going to be a tough (final),” she said. “When Boston College beat them (North Carolina) in the semifinals, we knew they were still a team to be reckoned with.” Chevarie, who scored six goals and added an assist playing in all 21 of her team’s games, said she was largely pleased with her play throughout the season. “I don’t think offensively I had the type of season I wanted to have but overall I was happy,” she said. Chevarie played most of the season at midfield but did see some time at attack. Going forward, she said she thinks she’ll stay at midfield but is open to play attack if that’s what’s best for the team. “Playing midfield, I like being on both ends of the field,” she said. “Either way, I’m completely happy and enjoy doing both. It depends on where the coaches feel I’ll help the team more.” Chevarie is in the mix to make Canada’s national senior team that will compete at the world championship in 2022. Tryouts are planned for this summer but nothing is guaranteed, she said. Meanwhile, she said she is optimistic Syracuse can get back to the NCAA championship next season. The team will have to retool its defence because of graduating players, she noted. “We’re still very confident with the girls we have on our roster to rebuild that and get back to where we were this year,” she said. “It will be a lot of hard work but that’s what we’re there for.”

