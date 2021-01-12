Article content

Brant Skating Club coach Alison Purkiss wasn’t surprised with Monday’s announcement by Skate Canada, cancelling the 2021 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships because of the pandemic.

“We did think they would go to something virtual but they decided not to,” said Purkiss.

Canadian skating championships cancelled but athletes still compete in Challenge

Now, she must figure out what’s next for the pairs teams she coaches.

Purkiss was meeting with each team to discuss their timelines and what they want to do.

“Realistically, the first thing that they could potentially be tested for or do a program for right now is May at the earliest.”

While there will not be a Canadian championship – it was scheduled for next month in B.C., the world championship is a different story.

Several countries, including Russia, Japan and the United States, have either held or will be holding national championships. Skaters from those countries are preparing for the world championships, which are slated from March 22 to 28 in Sweden.