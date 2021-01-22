Burford minor hockey hopes to return to ice

Article content

Kent Sinclair says the key to Burford Minor Hockey Association’s strong first half of hockey was the help and co-operation it got off of the ice.

“We have a great group of volunteers,” said the association’s president, noting that parents and players readily followed COVID-19 guidelines

“We didn’t know what we were going to get into and we didn’t know how this was going to go. It’s been a positive experience, better than what we would have expected.

“We were happy with the first half.”

When the pandemic hit in March and the province went into a lockdown, the BMHA wasn’t hit as hard as some other sports organizations.

“We were pretty close to wrapping up,” Sinclair said. “Our season was just about done. I think we had a couple of semifinal games planned.”

Sinclair said the association was holding its annual general meeting on the day news broke that COVID was going to cause a worldwide issue. They weren’t able to hold a proper AGM and everyone already on the executive remained for the 2020-21 season.