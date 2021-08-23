Burdett leads Sox past Leafs

TORONTO — Nick Burdett homered twice and drove in two to lead the Brantford Red Sox to a 7-5 win over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday afternoon in Intercounty Baseball League action.

Burdett, who finished with four hits, also scored three times as the Red Sox moved to 7-15. Michael Deluca had two singles and three RBI, Jacob Reid picked up two hits and an RBI, Gianfranco Morello went 2-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases, and Jason Pineda doubled and scored twice.

Adam Jafine (2-1) went eight innings for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Mike Mueller picked up his first save, giving up a ninth-inning run while striking out a batter.

Dan Marra drove in three of Toronto’s runs. Jordan Castaldo doubled and added a solo home run, and Johnathan Solazzo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Andrew Hyde (0-2) took the loss, yielding four runs on six hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Toronto fell to 11-10.

The win gave Brantford its second win over Toronto in as many meetings this season.

Jafine was the story in this one. The rookie lefty hurler gave up just four runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out seven and was especially strong early on.

“We tip our hat to his performance today,” said Leafs manager Damon Topolie. “He grinded the whole game and kept us off balance, and he deserved the win.”

Jafine blanked the Leafs over the first four innings before running into a bit of trouble in the fifth with the Red Sox up, 5-0.

Solazzo doubled home Marcus Knecht and then Dan Marra drilled a two-run single to right to score two and make it a two-run game.

Jafine appeared to hit a wall in the muggy heat, but instead the Brantford rookie reared back, dug deep went another three innings, giving up just a run more in the eighth before Mueller locked the win down in the ninth to earn his first save.