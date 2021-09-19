Brantford wrestler earns spot on national team for worlds

Brantford’s Madison Parks is one of 15 wrestlers selected to represent Canada at the senior world championships, Oct. 2-10, in Oslo, Norway.

Parks, a standout at London’s Western University, was named the outstanding female performer at the 2020 Ontario university championships 18 months ago in Guelph. She will compete in the 50-kilogram class at worlds.

She was selected after Wrestling Canada’s world team trials Sept. 4 in Saskatoon.

The world team will be led by head coach Tonya Verbeek, a three-time Olympic medalist.

“This group of athletes has endless potential that can be tapped into,” she said. “The (worlds) are just the first stop. We now have the opportunity to reset our goals and intentions and move in a positive direction as the program heads towards Paris 2024 (for the Olympics).”