Bisons offer flag football this fall
Jason Nagy sees the addition of the Under Armour Under the Lights Youth Flag Football program as a win for the Brant and District Football Club.
“If we can get kids interested in the game at a young age and develop the fundamentals – how to run with the ball, catch the ball and work together as a team – maybe, as they progress and feel more comfortable with the game, they try tackle as a bantam or when they get to high school,’ said Nagy, president of the club’s Bisons.
“If this translates into a few extra registrations into our tackle program that’s great and if not, if they have a wonderful flag experience, that’s also great.”
The Bisons will offer the flag football option to players starting in September, complementing their tackle program.
Nagy said the organization looked at adding flag football in the past but, for various reasons, never followed through.
Recently, Nagy discussed the program with North Halton Crimson Tide president Jonathan Nedeljkovic, who also works for Under Armour Canada. After that discussion, the idea to join the program was brought to the Bisons board.
“As a board, we agree with what the Under Armour flag program stands for – everybody plays, it’s about fun and competition and it gets kids interested in the game,” Nagy said.
“It’s a good way to grow the game.”
The program is big in the United States and growing in Canada, offered in many centres in Ontario. Although just house league for now, there may be an opportunity for it to expand as a representative program with regional and national tournaments.
“The infrastructure is there and they plan on doing that up here once enough centres are established,” said Nagy.
One appealing aspect to the program is that, much like soccer, participants just need running shoes or cleats as equipment. Players are provided with a shirt and shorts and parents have access to a website with discounts for Under Armour apparel.
Nagy said the Bisons will offer the program to boys and girls in kindergarten to Grade 8. Age groups consist of two birth years and the cost is $200 per player.
The season will start in September and conclude in October. Games will be played on Tuesday nights at the Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex, with short practices preceding games.
There will be seven players per team and games will feature five players per team on the field at once. The flag program will not interfere with the Bisons fall tackle program.
“Conceivably, if a kid wanted to play flag as well as play tackle, they could,” said Nagy, who said parents are encouraged to coach and are provided with a video and playbook.
The Brantford Youth Flag Football league has run a successful program in the area for decades.
Nagy said the Bisons are not looking to steal their players. In fact, players could play for both organizations, he said.
“We’re trying to grow the game the way we feel we can do it best,” said Nagy, noting the Under Armour league is sanctioned by Football Ontario.
“We’re not trying to put (BYFF) out of business.”
Meantime, Nagy and the Bisons are expecting a return to tackle football, which has not been offered since the fall of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nagy said he’s hopes players will be back in shoulder pads and helmets this fall.
“We’re planning for our regular tackle program of atom, peewee and bantam kids,” he said.
“There’s massive excitement. Our board and parents we’ve talked to are super excited to get tackle football up and running again.”
Visit bisonsfootball.ca/ for more information on the Under Armour program or the Bisons tackle football program.