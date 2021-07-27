Jason Nagy sees the addition of the Under Armour Under the Lights Youth Flag Football program as a win for the Brant and District Football Club.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“If we can get kids interested in the game at a young age and develop the fundamentals – how to run with the ball, catch the ball and work together as a team – maybe, as they progress and feel more comfortable with the game, they try tackle as a bantam or when they get to high school,’ said Nagy, president of the club’s Bisons.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bisons offer flag football this fall Back to video

“If this translates into a few extra registrations into our tackle program that’s great and if not, if they have a wonderful flag experience, that’s also great.”

The Bisons will offer the flag football option to players starting in September, complementing their tackle program.

Nagy said the organization looked at adding flag football in the past but, for various reasons, never followed through.

Recently, Nagy discussed the program with North Halton Crimson Tide president Jonathan Nedeljkovic, who also works for Under Armour Canada. After that discussion, the idea to join the program was brought to the Bisons board.

“As a board, we agree with what the Under Armour flag program stands for – everybody plays, it’s about fun and competition and it gets kids interested in the game,” Nagy said.

“It’s a good way to grow the game.”

The program is big in the United States and growing in Canada, offered in many centres in Ontario. Although just house league for now, there may be an opportunity for it to expand as a representative program with regional and national tournaments.

“The infrastructure is there and they plan on doing that up here once enough centres are established,” said Nagy.