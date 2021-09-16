Big weekend ahead for Szoke
Brantford’s Jordan Szoke is in a three-way race for the Canadian Superbike championship.
Szoke, who owns a record 14 national championships, including last year’s, will have his work cut out for him when riders hit the track this weekend for the season-ending doubleheader at Calabogie Motorsports Park, about an hour west of Ottawa in Renfrew County.
With 108 points up for grabs from the weekend races, Szoke trails series leader Alex Dumas by 30 points and runner-up Ben Young by 20.
After a slow start to the season, Szoke enters the final weekend on a two-race win streak. The Canada General Warranty Kawasaki rider will need some help to leapfrog both riders into first place.
There are several scenarios on the table this weekend.
For Szoke to claim the championship he would need to win both races, and hope Dumas misses the podium one and Young fails to finish in the top two in both races.
Dumas can earn the championship by winning one race and finishing on the podium in the other.
While Young would have to beat Dumas in both races and finish in the top-two in each to be crowned champ.
The races take place at 1 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Nagy signs with Rush
Brantford’s Lucas Nagy has signed with the National Lacrosse League’s Saskatchewan Rush.
The free-agent goaltender is a former Brantford Minor Lacrosse Association player.
“We liked what we saw from Lucas this summer,” Saskatchewan general manager Derek Keenan said in a news release.
“We like his size and mobility. He’s pretty raw, but we saw enough quality play from him to give him an opportunity at training camp and hopefully beyond.”
Nagy spent the 2021 summer season with the Ontario Lacrosse Association’s junior A Burlington Chiefs. He started five games and had a 7.03 goals against average.
The 21-year-old played for the junior B Hamilton Bengals in 2019, going 10-1-1 in the regular season and 6-4 in the playoffs. The six-foot-five, 225-pound former Assumption College student was second in goals against average (7.03) and save percentage (.843) during his season in Hamilton.
Nagy was also a member of the Canadian team that won gold at the 2019 World Lacrosse Championship.
Red Sox facing Majors
The Brantford Red Sox will be hoping for a second straight Intercounty Baseball League upset.
Brantford, the league’s sixth-place team from the regular season, swept the third-place Kitchener Panthers in an opening-round, best-of-three quarter-final playoff series.
The Red Sox now will have an even tougher task at hand when they play the pennant-winning London Majors in a best-of-three semifinal that gets underway Friday at 7:35 p.m. in London at Labatt Park.
Game 2 in the series will be Saturday in Brantford at Cockshutt Park’s Arnold Anderson Stadium at 7:30 p.m. with Game 3, if necessary, in London on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
London was 22-8 during the regular season while Brantford was 11-19.
Despite going 0-5 against Kitchener during the regular season, the Red Sox prevailed. Brantford will be looking for a similar result against London after going 0-5 against the Majors during the regular season while being outscored 61-19 in those games.
The other semifinal has the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs leading the fifth-place Barrie Baycats 1-0. The Baycats, six-time defending IBL champion, are looking to break a deadlock with the 2008-13 Red Sox for most consecutive league championships in history.
Hearn even to start
David Hearn’s quest to move inside the PGA Tour’s top-150 began on Thursday during the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.
Hearn shot an even-round 72 on Thursday and, early in the afternoon, with much of the field still on the course, he was tied for 50th.
Chez Reavie is the early clubhouse leader at seven-under-par.
The Fortinet is the first tournament of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
When the PGA Tour recently ended its 2020-21 season, Hearn was 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top-125 earning fully exempt status for 2021-22 and those inside the top-150 receiving conditional status.
However, Hearn had a medical procedure done near the end of last season and, because of that, he has his first three tournaments of this season to use points towards last season.
So, if Hearn can get inside the top-150 of last year’s standings based on his play from the first three tournaments this season – or inside the top-125 – he’ll have status on the PGA Tour again for 2021-22.
He needs 60 points from the three events to move into the top-125 and 213 points from 125th. Normal PGA Tour events award 500 points to a tournament winner, 300 for a second-place finish, 190 for a third-place result and 110 points for a fifth.
There is also the possibility that Hearn uses his veteran status for the 2021-22 season, which allows a player with 150 cuts made in their career to play on tour. The 42-year-old has played in 311 events during his career and made 182 cuts.
Hearn tees off at 3:10 p.m. eastern time on Friday for his second round.
Jr. Red Sox win title
The Brantford Minor Baseball Association’s 10 and under team recently captured the Intercounty Baseball Association championship.
Travelling to Kitchener, the Jr. Red Sox won five of their six games over three days to win the title.
Members of the team include Beckett Matthews, Max Hribal, Domenico Di Nardo, Jase Walker, Noah Markow, Colton Axisa, (bottom row) Luca Renneboog, Declan Hunter, Hudson Burkhart, Herald Nanes, Mason Jayasundera and coaches Andrina Renneboog, Romeo Shannelly, Paul Walker, Tom Matthews and Ranil Jayasundera.