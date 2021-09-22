BCI sees 'exceptional' turnout for senior football team
If the number of players on a roster are any indication, Brantford Collegiate Institute’s senior football team should be a powerhouse this season.
“It’s been exceptional,” BCI head coach Jordan Charter said while talking about the 50-plus seniors and more than 60 junior-aged players who tried out for the school’s two teams.
“We’re seeing a lot of student-athletes who didn’t get an opportunity to play much in the last year and a half to two years because of COVID. They’ve been really enthusiastic about trying out for this team, which is exciting.”
The high-level of interest, along with the return from an 18-month break due to the pandemic, has changed how the team has prepared for next week’s opening of the Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk season.
“It’s been a very gradual process because we’re aware that full-contact football has not run in a while,” said Charter.
“We’ve always done safe contact in terms of teaching tackling but we were much slower to do it and much slower to get into equipment. We found it was important to get back to fundamentals and emphasize those.”
With no season last year, the only players on BCI’s roster with senior experience are fifth-year students who played as Grade 11s on the senior team.
That puts a premium on teaching and getting kids prepared for contact and it may lead to games being a little sloppy at the start.
“Things will start off a little slower than usual while we work off that off time,” Charter said.
“I think it will get much better. I think we’ll end at a very good place, assuming we can get there through COVID.”
Charter said he is excited about his team but noted it is difficult to judge its skill level and potential.
“The talent positions so far look pretty good but they won’t have much experience,” he said.
“In terms of where we have some returning players, that’s on our line, which is nice. We can benefit from that for sure because in the trenches is where a lot of football games are (won).”
Normally, offences are a slower in getting up to speed to start and there’s no doubt the Mustangs will have work to do there.
As for the defence, Charter said that group is in good hands with Jim Jeavons.
“I’m spoiled by having a really, really educated defensive co-ordinator,” he said.
“I always think that midway through the season, we’ll be pretty stout defensively once we figure out what we’ve got.”
Charter said the Spencer Walsh is among his team’s key players. Walsh, who recently committed to attend Wilfrid Laurier University next year, will play both lines.
“We’re going to rely on him being a leader, especially a physical one,” Charter said. “He’s got great size.”
Veteran lineman Alex Thomson also will be counted on.
“He’s a fifth-year kid who we want to contribute on both sides of the ball,” said Charter.
Jesse Hover will hold down the secondary with his speed, while Josh Lightfoot will be a presence at linebacker.
“He’s played some Bisons and junior so that could be a huge advantage,” Charter said of Hover, before raving about Lightfoot’s physicality.
“Contact and aggressiveness will not be an issue. He’s an experienced tackler and knows what he’s doing.”
The offence will be led by quarterback Kevin Henhawk, whose athleticism stood out in junior.
“At least he’s not coming in completely green,” said Charter. “His understanding of the offence is coming along nicely.”
One of Henhawk’s main targets will be Liam Young, a receiver who played senior in Grade 11 and who is the class valedictorian.
“He’s a nice story,” said Charter. “It’s pretty cool to see a kid who combines the academic and extracurricular side.”
Charter described two of his key running backs as thunder and lightning.
“I’m really excited about both of our running backs,” he said of lightning fast Sehej Kalsi and thundering bruiser Evan Wilson.
BCI’s goal, like every team, is to win. But, as a league, the coaches have made it a priority to get as many kids as possible playing football.
“The students are just excited to be playing something again,” Charter said.
“The mood seems really great that way. We just need to try to get conditioned so we can match that enthusiasm on the field.”
Charter said he is optimistic.
“The players are coachable and happy to be there.”