Ball 'fully on board' with new lacrosse league
Brantford’s Garrett Ball has joined the Tewaaraton Lacrosse League.
He will be part of the Leadership Circle of Excellence, a group that will help the board of governors of the new junior lacrosse league prepare for their inaugural season later this year.
“I’m fully on board,” Ball said of the TLL, which includes the Six Nations Arrows lacrosse team that is leaving the Ontario Lacrosse Association’s junior A league.
“The people that are behind this, I have a great deal of respect for them. If they believe in this, I’m on board with them.”
“I’ve offered to help from an administrative and governance perspective. I think there’s a lot of leg work to do up front and I have the capacity to do it.”
Ball, 38, brings to the new league experience in the game of lacrosse and in the world of business.
The Pauline Johnson Collegiate graduate played his minor lacrosse in Brantford and also suited up briefly for the defunct junior B Posse. He also played junior in Guelph and St. Catharines.
Ball attended Brock University in St. Catharines, earning an accounting degree, while also helping the Badgers capture five Canadian field lacrosse championships.
After his junior lacrosse career, Ball played senior B before a knee injury ended his career following a stint in the Canadian Lacrosse League (CLax).
Ball, who was also an assistant general manager and assistant coach with Niagara in the CLax league, began his working career with Price Waterhouse Coopers. After about a decade with that company, he accepted the position of controller at Golf Canada in 2012. He was promoted to chief financial officer and is now chief operating officer, working out of the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville.
“I love it,” Ball said of his job, which is a short drive from his home Burlington, which he shares with wife Laura, and children, six-year-old Amanda and four-year-old Brock.
“There are few jobs in Canada, particularly for accountants, in the professional sports industry. The opportunities I’ve had at Golf Canada as an accountant are unbelievable.”
Nominated twice for the Sports Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40 Awards,” Ball said he was eying a return to lacrosse.
“I was looking to expand my volunteer experience on a board of some sort and naturally lacrosse was what I know the best,” said Ball, whose parents, Jayne and Glenn, still live in Brantford.
That’s when Landon Miller, a former teammate, reached out to Ball to ask if he’d be interested in working with the TLL.
Ball said the new league is built on the principles of collaboration, inclusion and education.
“I think that their long-term strategies or plans are grounded in great intent.”
Ball said he did his research on the league to make certain he knew what he was getting into.
“I want to see the first whistle blown in this league and then I’ll reassess what my ongoing involvement will be,” said Ball, who along with his sister, Abbey, is the co-chair of Lawn Summer Nights, a charitable fundraising event for CystIc Fibrosis in Brantford.
As for further involvement with lacrosse, Ball said he is happy where he is.
“Do I see myself getting back into lacrosse in some sort of coaching or management capacity?” he asked. “Maybe as my kids progress through the sport but in the immediate term I certainly don’t.
“My career aspirations are to remain in golf or in professional sport within Ontario.”