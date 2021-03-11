Article content

Brantford’s Garrett Ball has joined the Tewaaraton Lacrosse League.

He will be part of the Leadership Circle of Excellence, a group that will help the board of governors of the new junior lacrosse league prepare for their inaugural season later this year.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ball 'fully on board' with new lacrosse league Back to video

“I’m fully on board,” Ball said of the TLL, which includes the Six Nations Arrows lacrosse team that is leaving the Ontario Lacrosse Association’s junior A league.

“The people that are behind this, I have a great deal of respect for them. If they believe in this, I’m on board with them.”

“I’ve offered to help from an administrative and governance perspective. I think there’s a lot of leg work to do up front and I have the capacity to do it.”

Ball, 38, brings to the new league experience in the game of lacrosse and in the world of business.

The Pauline Johnson Collegiate graduate played his minor lacrosse in Brantford and also suited up briefly for the defunct junior B Posse. He also played junior in Guelph and St. Catharines.