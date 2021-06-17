





Article content Port Dover’s John Axford and his Canadian national men’s baseball teammates had their Olympic hopes dashed earlier this month. Looking to qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, Canada was eliminated from advancing after losing 6-5 to the Dominican Republic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Axford reflects on Olympic disappointment Back to video Earlier, at the WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier, Canada defeated Cuba 6-5 to advance to the Super Round of the tournament. Axford got the final out in that game to earn the save. Canada then lost to Venezuela 5-0 and the U.S. 10-1 before the game against the Dominican Republic. Axford made his major league debut in 2009 at the age of 26 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He set the organization’s saves in a season record with 46 in 2011. The six-foot-five, 220-pound right-handed pitcher then played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and, finally, in 2018, with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Article content He appeared in 543 games during his career, going 38-34 with 144 saves and a 3.83 ERA. After the game against the Dominican Republic, the 38-year-old posted his thoughts on Twitter with a picture of him walking off the mound during the Olympic qualifier. “This picture captures the moments of, what could be, the last time I walk off the mound,” Axford said. “Despite the disappointment of giving up a go-ahead hit and being eliminated from the chance of playing in the Olympics, I’m still trying to soak it in. “I’ve given up game-winning hits plenty of times in my career. Sometimes I would look up to see the crowd and feel that disappointment. Sometimes my head would hang low. “This time, I did a bit of both.” LaForme going to OHL jpg, BR Hagersville’s Steve LaForme is heading to the nation’s capital. The former Brantford 99er has committed to play in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67’s. He had previously accepted a scholarship to attend NCAA Division I Merrimack College. LaForme was drafted in the fifth round (91st overall) of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection by the North Bay Battalion but he was acquired last summer by Ottawa. The 18-year-old forward spent the 2019-20 season with the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Hamilton Kilty B’s scoring 11 goals and adding 45 assists in 50 games. “Steven is a smart playmaker who sees the ice very well and excels in the heavy traffic areas,” said James Boyd, Ottawa’s general manager.

Article content Running with Rick results jpg, BR Two members of the Running with Rick club, coached by Rick Mannen, recently competed in a self-supported race. Last weekend would have been the Conquer the Canuck Ultra Trail Run in Cambridge but due to COVID-19 protocols, the race did not take place. So, Cindy Lewis Caballero and Katrina Lee ran the 50-kilometre distance on their own, completing the race in four hours, 52 minutes and 14 seconds for an average of 5:50 per km. BGCC women’s results The Brantford Golf and Country Club held two recent events for the women’s membership with the following results: • June 3 – Hidden Partners Gross (18 holes) – Kim Pitblado and Elsa Neziol, first, 174; Kim Long and Jean Shippey, second, 186. • June 10 – Low Net, Front 9 – Lynne Stewart, first, 31; Eileen McIntyre, Bev Liittich and Jean Shippey, tied for second, 33. Bisons cancels season The Brant and District Football Club (Bisons) have cancelled its spring/summer programs. Organizers had hoped to hold a seven-vs.-seven flag league and a camp for linemen in place of its normal tackle program. However, due to COVID-19 regulations, the the club’s board said it made the “difficult decision” to cancel all programming. The board is now planning for the fall when it hopes to be able to offer programming. Visit www.bisonsfootball.ca for more information. 99ers first shift program The Brantford Minor Hockey Association has openings in its Toronto Maple Leafs First Shift program.

Article content First Shift is open to boys and girls, aged six to 10 (born in 2011 to May 1, 2016) who have not previously registered for hockey. The program is $229, which includes a full set of Bauer equipment and six on-ice trial sessions. An equipment fit session is scheduled for Oct. 3. The first on-ice session could take place as early as Oct. 16, depending on COVID-19 protocols. Players are placed into small groups for their sessions before rotating through skills stations. Normally, sessions take place on Saturdays at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre. Only 30 skaters are accepted for the program. Although registration just opened on Tuesday, the program is nearly 60 per cent full. Visit www.firstshift.ca or email Rob Symons at rwsymo@gmail.com for more information. Visit www.brantfordminorhockey.com to register. Harlequins receive Jumpstart grant The Brantford Harlequins RFC received a $14,200.28 grant from the Canadian Tire Corp.’s Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund. In a release, the Harlequins said it can offer new and unique programming to its membership, especially targeted to its under-six to under-12 and junior athletes, thanks to the grant. “We are truly appreciative of Jumpstart’s support of our program and club here at Brantford Harlequins Rugby Football Club,” the Harlequins said in a release. “With this, we have hired a summer co-ordinator who has designed multiple programming through June, July and August to introduce rugby and rugby’s value to a diverse community and help to remove the financial barriers in sports that families face, especially today. We are very excited to deliver these programs, and with Jumpstart’s support provides access to new families to try this sport we all love.” Visit www.brantfordharlequins.com for more information on the grant and on the summer programs the club is offering.

