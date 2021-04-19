





Article content Lynne Andrew’s first tournament as the NCAA associate director of women’s basketball will be one she’ll always remember. “It’s a part of history now,” Andrew said following the completion of the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which went off without much of a hitch despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Andrew helps run NCAA women's basketball tourney Back to video “…We continue to get daily emails from people who are so appreciative that it happened. … Unless you were in that room with us for those 30 days, it’s hard to understand the amount of work that went into it.” The Brantford native, who took the NCAA job in 2019, was looking forward to being a part of the 2020 event last March. Much of the preparation had been completed for that event when things were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, members of the NCAA were just about to select the teams for the tournament. “The committee was flying in on that Thursday,” Andrew said. “We got notification Thursday right after lunch (about COVID).

Article content “We never got to the final discussion part about which 64 teams would be in the bracket.” The 55-year-old North Park Collegiate graduate said the lead-up to this year’s tournament was much different than in the past, with Zoom meetings in place of in-person communication. Andrew was one of four NCAA staff members on the selection committee involved with picking the teams for this year’s tournament. Arriving in San Antonio, Texas, for the tournament on March 8, Andrew said everyone was in the same boat as they tried to run the tournament through a pandemic. “I kept saying this is my first time and they just kept saying this is everybody’s first time because it was such a unique championship that they’ve never put on before,” she said. “It was a bit of a double whammy for me where I hadn’t had a normal championship under my belt to learn from and understand.” In Texas, Andrew said the nuts and bolts to the event rapidly evolved. “Once we were in San Antonio and onsite, things were changing not just daily but hourly and by the minute,” she said. “We would have to be flexible and adjust.” Organizers had to adapt to the simplest of things, including how food was delivered to the athletes. At the start, players were given pre-packaged meals but that changed to permit them to get their food through a buffet. “A lot of things had to fall into place for us to even get to the point to be in San Antonio,” she said. “A lot of that revolved around the medical side of it.”

Article content Working with government officials at all levels, as well as medical experts, those attending the tournament were expected to physical distance, wear masks and get regular COVID tests done. Andrew said each of the 64 teams that participated were allowed a maximum travel party of 34. Everyone affiliated with the tournament was tiered and depending on what tier they fell into, that determined how often they were tested. Athletes and officials were in Tier I and were tested every day. Aside from being responsible for selecting officials for the tournament, Andrew was also in charge of getting athletes and teams to and from the event. She said only 12 people were allowed to travel on a 55-person bus so each team’s travelling party needed three vehicles per trip. Passengers also had to sit in the same seats for each trip so contact tracing, if needed, could be done. “The details that had to go with the transportation and bus movement were pretty extensive,” said Andrew, who was also responsible for the manual given to participants. When the tournament concluded with Stanford defeating Arizona 54-53 in the final, everyone was happy that they were able to pull it off. Andrew said she is proud to be part of an NCAA staff that accomplished such a monumental task. Rising through the ranks – she was an NCAA player and coach before becoming an administrator – Andrew is looking forward to the 2022 tournament. She said she’s found her dream job. “Working for the NCAA and being part of something this big that affects women’s basketball student athletes, it’s really the culmination of my entire career,” said Andrew, who arrived back home in Indianapolis on April 6. “As long as they’ll have me, I feel this is the career I’ll retire from and I’ll be able to be proud of my career.”

