The Brantford Minor Hockey Association has found its new head coach to lead the organization’s under-16 AAA team.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Blaine McCauley, a former professional hockey player and Georgetown, Ont., native, has been tabbed to take the team’s reins.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 99ers have new under-16 AAA coach Back to video

He said is is “very excited and very happy” with the opportunity to lead the group of 2006-born players during their Ontario Hockey League draft-eligible year.

He takes over from Scott Rex who is now coaching the Hamilton Huskies under-16 AAA team.

“We’re going to put a lot of expectations on ourselves as coaches to make sure that we’re doing our part for our players and helping them to achieve their goals while being the most successful team we can be,” said McCauley.

McCauley has an extensive background in hockey.

The 45-year-old grew up playing minor hockey in Georgetown. Things took off for the defenceman in junior when he moved west.

Playing for the Vernon Vipers during the 1995-96 British Columbia Hockey League season, McCauley and his teammates captured the Royal Bank Cup Canadian junior A hockey championship.

“I was very fortunate and played with a great group of guys,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere in Vernon.”

Vernon helped him with the next stage in his career – accepting an NCAA scholarship to play for Lake Superior State and former U.S. national and junior team coach Jeff Jackson.

Following the national title in Vernon and then the experience at Lake Superior State, McCauley set his sights on playing at the highest level of hockey he could achieve.

“I think as a little kid, you always envision yourself scoring the Stanley Cup winning goal while playing with your buddies on the pond.”