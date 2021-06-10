





Article content Burford’s Adam Henrique has joined the many hockey players who have carried the moniker Captain Canada. Henrique recently captained the Canadian men’s hockey team to an improbable gold-medal run at the International Ice Hockey Federation world championship in Latvia. The team lost its first three games and fell to Finland in a shootout on the final day of preliminary play before running the table in the playoffs. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Henrique leads Canada to improbable win Back to video No team in IIHF history at any top-level event has won gold after losing four games. The final, against defending champion Finland, was won in overtime when Nick Paul scored at 6:26 to make it 3-2. It was Canada’s all-time leading 21st gold medal and its third in the past six years. Canada was down 1-0 and 2-1 in the game. In the second period, Henrique appeared to have scored for Canada but the goal was called back after Finland successfully challenged the play on a suspected offside.

Article content But Henrique wouldn’t be denied. At 12:37 of the third, with his team trailing, Canada’s captain scored on a rebound to knot things at 2-2, setting the stage for Paul’s heroics. The Brantford Minor Hockey Association product wound up with 11 points in 10 games. “It’s unbelievable,” said Henrique, 31-year-old NHL veteran of 710 games who currently plays for the Anaheim Ducks. “It’s special to lead this group all the way to the gold. I’m sure a lot of people counted us out early in the tournament, but we kept believing in ourselves, and we stuck with it right till the end. We went all the way, so it was a heckuva tournament.” Tough start for Hearn Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Brantford’s David Hearn got off to a slow start Thursday at the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree in South Carolina, shooting a two-over-par 73. Hearn’s round included three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. With a lot of the field still on the course in the afternoon, Hearn was tied for 115th. Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman were the early clubhouse leaders after each carded six-under-par 65s. Hearn is scheduled to tee off at 1:54 p.m. on Friday for the second round. Ferras drafted by Rangers jpg, BR Brantford’s Mitchell Ferras could be heading down Highway 24 at the end of the summer to play hockey. The St. John’s College student was selected Wednesday by the Kitchener Rangers in the first round (12th overall) of the Ontario Hockey League’s under-18 Priority Selection. The five-foot-10, 155-pound forward with the Brantford Minor Hockey Association was chosen by the Rangers despite seeing limited action.

Article content After an under-16 AAA season in 2019-20 that resulted in 13 goals and 11 assists in 33 games, Ferras was not drafted. This past season, he suited up for the under-18 AAA team in Brantford. Despite playing games against Brantford’s under-16 AAA team due to COVID-19, Ferras showed enough for the Rangers to make him a top pick. After cancelling its 2020-21 season, the OHL hopes to start its 2021-22 season on time in September. Minto Cup cancelled Photo by Ward Laforme Jr. / Ward Laforme Jr. Lacrosse Canada announced this week that the 2021 Minto Cup Canadian junior A championship will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes after 10 other national championships were cancelled last month. Although the national championship has been cancelled, the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League, which includes a team from Six Nations, plans on playing a modified season. BMBA set for house league The Brantford Minor Baseball Association has put in place a return to play program for its house league players. During Stage 1 of the provincial reopening that’s slated to begin Friday, BMBA players may be divided into two groups, one from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and another from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Rookie (Monday, Mayfair Park), Mosquito (Tuesday, Mayfair Park), Peewee (Wednesday, Mayfair Park) and Bantam/Midget (Thursday, Roswell Park) will be offered. During Stage 2, tentatively slated by the province to begin July 2, teams will be formed with 6 p.m. start times for games.

Article content The season will go to the end of August. Rookie (Mondays, Wednesdays) takes place at Mayfair, Mosquito (Tuesdays, Thursdays) takes place at Burnley and Resurrection, Peewee (Mondays, Wednesdays) takes place at Burnley and Roswell and Bantam/Midget takes place at Bill Little and Roswell (no days given). The Rally Cap program is also slated to coincide with Stage 2 reopening. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for both stages. Due to insurance stipulations, all balances need to be paid in full to bmbatreasurer@gmail.com. More information is available by emailing: Kari at karilawson2011@gmail.com (Rally Cap program); Connie at pomerleau3@icloud.com (rookie); Carmen at carmen.berardi1@gmail.com (mosquito); Jason at bmbajo13@gmail.com (peewee); and Carmen at carmen.berardi1@gmail.com (bantam/midget). Any other inquiries can be sent to bmbasecretary@gmail.com. Lawn bowling instruction jpg, BR The Dufferin Lawn Bowling Club, at 158 St. Paul Ave., is offering instruction on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.dufferinclub.ca or call 519-756-0887 for more information. Hole-in-one Tom Beacock, 73, recently scored a hole-in-one by acing the 145-yard, fifth hole at Burford Golf Links, using a seven-iron. It was his third career hole-in-one.

