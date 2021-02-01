Hearn misses cut

Article content

Brantford’s David Hearn missed the cut on the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Playing at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, the Brantford Golf and Country Club member shot rounds of 74 and 77 to finish at seven-over-par.

Patrick Reed faced some controversy in the third round when he took a drop for an embedded ball that was questioned but he eventually went on to win the tournament with a final score of 14-under-par.

This week the Tour travels to Phoenix for the Waste Management Open. Hearn is not entered in the event.