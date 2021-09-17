This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Photo by HIDETO SAKAI / REUTERS

Grate art! All over the world, municipalities are getting creative with manhole covers, now known officially as maintenance hole covers. You know — the round plates covering the openings used by municipal workers to access urban sanitation systems. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Your example: Keep a lid on it

The covers stop anyone from falling in, and keep out anyone or anything potentially harmful to the underground network. They're not a new concept. The covers date back to ancient Rome where sewer grates were made of sandstone. But what's unique is how cities, led by those in Japan, are now using the fixtures in both an artistic and practical way. In Osaka, the covers resemble a beautiful painted woodblock, depicting the city's ornate castle amid blue waves and white cherry blossoms. But, across the country, the grates are decorated with birds, animals, bridges, landmark buildings and mythical heroes. You might say the covers are the latest thing in artistic circles. Though Japan had sanitation infrastructure 2,000 years ago, subsurface systems with standardized access points developed much more recently. Then, in the 1980s, expressive lids began to emerge, thanks to government bureaucrat Yasutake Kameda. At the time, only about half of all Japanese households were connected to municipal sewer systems and Kameda wanted to get more people on-side. After all, it's hard to justify raising taxes for something people never see and hardly think about. So he hit on the idea of using the covers as visible symbol of a vital service that protects the health and well-being of everyone. The official encouraged cities to come up with their own local motifs and municipalities were soon competing to make the trendiest versions anywhere, drawing from nature, folklore, and pop culture.

The result was "manhoru" — from the English word manhole — which inspired photography, rubbings and even quilting patterns. And the mania caught on around the globe. In Seattle, Wash., the grates feature embossed maps of the city. Triangular covers in Nashua, N.H. point in the direction of the underground flow. And in Berlin, one enterprising artist puts paint on the lids depicting the municipality's cityscape then presses T-shirts on them, creating customized casual wear. The raised patterns on the covers also enhance traction and reduce slippage on wet days, and new lids that fit into the holes like a stopper reduce rattling and noise pollution. The only downside is theft. When scrap prices go up, the covers are prized targets, even though they can weigh 100 kilograms. In Canada, Montreal, Ajax, Ont., and Niagara Falls, Ont., have lost dozens, but that's nothing compared to the 240,000 stolen in Beijing in a single year. These days, covers are increasingly made of glass-reinforced plastic, to stop the thieving. My contention is that, if you're a person of faith, you're a spiritual version of the manhole cover. (Bet you've never been called a sewer lid before!) The Kingdom of God is invisible and intangible, so many people don't give it a second thought. Even when they benefit from it, the faith dimension is just not something that registers. These days, far fewer than half our households are connected to God's powerful system that flushes away harmful emotional and spiritual filth, keeping hearts and lives safe from disease and contamination. So it's up to us to be visible symbols of that invisible service.

We must be clear and attractive access points to the unseen. But to be effective, we must depict Kingdom values of love, faith, and self-sacrifice. Our hearts must be embossed with the power and beauty of Jesus. And, when they are, people will notice. "Love each other as brothers and sisters," the apostle Peter tells the early Christians. "Be tenderhearted and humble. Don't repay evil for evil. Don't retaliate when people insult you. Instead, pay them back with a blessing… Keep from speaking evil and telling lies. "Turn away from evil and do good. Search for peace and work to keep it. You must worship Christ as Lord of your life. And if someone asks about your hope as a believer, always be ready to explain it, but in a gentle and respectful way. "Keep your conscience clear. Then if people speak against you, they'll be ashamed when they see what a good life you live because you belong to Jesus." (1 Pet. 3:8-16) Like those covers in Seattle, we may have to serve as a map — to the City of God. Or use our lives to point out the direction in which His love and power are flowing. Or help others get an accurate impression of God they can wear proudly in their own lives. But to do that, we have to make sure we do nothing to make others slip, helping them find spiritual traction, instead. And it's vital we stay snugly in our spiritual place, to stop from contributing to the clatter of criticism and the noise of negativity that's enveloping our culture. In short, let's be humble and useful. And when it comes to being an access point to God's love and power, let's make sure we've got it covered. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (bit.ly/3fs3NCd), and teaches media at Wilfrid Laurier University.

