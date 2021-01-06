With Mabel travelling, Bell checks in on her sisters

Article content continued

…

Off to Hartford, Conn., with her mother, Mabel received this letter from Alec, clearly missing her already. Now engaged, Alec felt a familial sense of duty to check on Mabel’s sisters, Berta and Grace, at home in their mother’s absence.

…

Salem, Mass

Jan. 16th, 1876

My darling May

So you have gone – and I am not to see you again for one week! That seems to you a very little time does it not? I fear it will be a long and desolate week to me although I have work enough to fill up every moment of the time.

I have my new specification for the “spark-arrester” to prepare at once – Two old specifications to go over and remodel for George Brown – and an article to write upon the “Telephone” for Knight’s Mechanical encyclopedia – and all to be done within the next few days. Pity your poor Alec and don’t think he is neglecting you if he does not send you a long letter every few hours while you are in Hartford.

I don’t know what we are to do when we are married! I am afraid I shall have no peace when you are out of my sight! Women may preach as they like about “Freedom” – and “Women’s Rights” – and Being “slaves” and all that kind of thinking – but really I am beginning to think it is all the other way! Just to think of the way in which you have been tyrannizing over me for ever so long past! And when I attempted to say a word in self-defence – you just laid your fingers on my lips – shut your eyes – and ordered me to “STOP” in the most peremptory manner in the world! And yet I am submissive! Not only so – but – wonder of wonders – here I am actually missing you – and longing to be again under the authority of such a merciful tyrant as you have shown yourself to be.