Truth decay: Putting the bite on fraud
Article content
A showman called Hal the Healer always began by signalling the band to strike up a jaunty tune for the horde around his platform. The music was used to drown out the muffled screams of his “patients” — muffled because, as Hal pulled a tooth with his right hand, he used his left to choke off the windpipe.
Advertisement
Article content
A different tactic was used by Diamond Kit, who performed while festooned with jewelry. He claimed to have an effective pain reliever and — sure enough — when he swabbed it over the tooth then yanked it, not a sound was heard. But that was only because he quickly stuffed the patient’s mouth with a wad of cotton.
Truth decay: Putting the bite on fraud Back to video
A sideshow charlatan called Dr. Jean St. Pierre not only pulled in large crowds, he even offered to treat members of the troupe for free. But the show’s owner soon noticed his performers seemed dazed and prone to make mistakes. He discovered why when he had his own molar yanked.
St. Pierre had given him pills to take for pain and, as it turned out, they contained a hefty dose of addictive opium. Once the performers got hooked, the quack made a tidy income supplying the drug on the side.
But everything changed in Canada when Kingston, Ont., dentist Barnabas Day organized the Ontario Dental Association, which drafted standards to regulate dentistry and end the harm done by phoneys. It was the world’s first self-regulating body for dentistry and became a model for all of North America.
In the preaching profession, those who peddle the Good News of Jesus for profit or self-promotion are still hard at work. The problem is most notable among those pushing the prosperity gospel — the notion that God blesses the faithful with material wealth.
It’s often promoted by preachers with obscene salaries, several extravagant properties worldwide and lavish lifestyles that don’t square with what Jesus said about riches.
Advertisement
Article content
Many encourage their followers to send in money as a “faith offering” to show their trust in God. And the intimation is that a generous donation signifies deeper faith that God is sure to reward with health and wealth.
Things reached the height of absurdity in 2018 when televangelist Jesse Duplantis told his followers God had decreed they should buy him a newer private jet — a specific model that sold for $54 million.
Like the quack dentists of yesteryear, these spiritual charlatans claim to provide a huge benefit without any pain, but they inflict plenty of suffering because it’s the poor and desperate who are most likely to send in money they can’t spare.
And, though the Bible does say God prospers the faithful, it’s a distortion of scripture to equate that with material wealth, or the idea that riches signify somebody’s in good with Jesus.
After all, He’s the one who said we can’t serve God and Money (Matt. 6), told a rich young ruler to give away his wealth (Mark 10), and taught a cautionary parable about a rich man who died before he could enjoy his wealth (Luke 12).
Jesus also said it was easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for the rich to be faithful, and He even refused to order a man to share an inheritance with his aggrieved brother.
Instead, he told the cheated sibling to beware of covetousness because life was more than the sum of his possessions (Luke 12).
Paul picked up the theme, saying “godliness with contentment is true wealth” whereas “the love of money is the root of all evil” (1 Tim. 6). In Hebrews 13:5, God summed it up by saying, “Keep your life free from the love of money and be content with you have for… I will never leave you or forsake you.” Now that’s faith.
But the streaming of the spiritual medicine shows continues to rack up impressive receipts, causing more and more damage to the credibility of legitimate preachers. We must demand more financial accountability. After all, getting representatives of the Gospel to act responsibly shouldn’t be like pulling teeth.
Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.