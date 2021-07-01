This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







The future: Far from an open and shut case

Article content Theophilus Van Kannell knew the ins and outs of entry-level design and was soon doing circles around the competition.

Article content In 1889, the New Yorker modified a German concept and installed the continent’s first revolving door in a Times Square restaurant called Rector’s. Then the push was on to popularize the new device. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The future: Far from an open and shut case Back to video Van Kannell advertised its many features: “Cannot Be Left Open, Blown Open, or Slammed. Are Always Closed. Yet Allowing the Passage of Persons.” Today, we know revolving doors have other benefits. Not only do they keep out dust, rain, snow and street noise, they’re energy efficient. Each push or pull of a hinged door draws air with it, forcing the building’s heating and cooling system to compensate. Over time, that can cost thousands of dollars. But, according to a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, “substantial energy is saved when people use revolving doors [and this] contributes to energy conservation which has the ability to eventually impact the environment on a global scale.” Revolving doors are especially valuable in skyscrapers because they keep air from being sucked in at the base and ejected through vents in the roof when the building is heated — or air being sucked in through those vents and ejected via the doors when the structure is cooled. But excruciating lessons were learned the very hardest way. When Boston’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub caught fire in 1942, 492 people died when the building’s main revolving door was jammed with panicking patrons. A year later, Massachusetts made it mandatory for all revolving doors to have adjacent hinged doors, with panic bars.

Article content Now, most rotating doors are also collapsible, with safety sensors and a speed control. And, just so you know, in right-hand traffic countries, revolving doors usually go counter-clockwise, letting people enter and exit only on the right side. In left-hand traffic countries — like Australia and New Zealand — revolving doors go clockwise. But in Britain, be careful: Door rotations are mixed. In a figurative sense, most churches have revolving doors. Every priest and pastor gets used to new people coming into the congregation, and other people leaving. It’s a cycle as predictable as Van Kannel’s original. And those revolving doors are about to get a real workout. Many of us have been predicting for months that, once most pandemic restrictions are lifted, churches will see some big changes. If we’re right, many people won’t be going back to church because they’ve gotten into the habit of online worship. After all, you can call up the virtual version any time, watch in your kick-around-the-house duds, and skip through the segments you don’t want. Like many others, our congregation has posted full worship services on a YouTube channel for more than a year. To cut through the clutter, I’ve done visual sermons modelled largely on the Cross Current format. And, thanks to the marvels of YouTube analytics, I can tell how many people watch, how long they watch and what they watch. Most people are highly selective. For the picky, or those who really don’t want the responsibility and accountability of being in a church, video streaming is an easy choice. And, don’t forget, lots of folks from churches where the worship and preaching are mediocre, have now spent months sampling what some of the best have to offer online.

Article content So, while some of those people may be heading back to church, they may not be returning to their old ones. On the flip side, some congregations will experience growth, including seekers who’ve never been part of a church family but started to look seriously at faith when the pandemic revealed their sense of mortality and just how socially isolated they were. If coronavirus has taught us anything, it’s the value of life and community. At the same time, there are a couple of generations out there with lots of people who’ve never set foot in a church — not even for a wedding or funeral. To them, Christianity is a total mystery, and some are curious. A few might even be curious enough to check it out in person. So there will be gains — and there will be losses. Sadly, some churches who were struggling before the pandemic won’t make it. But we know one thing for sure. Those Christians who do choose to go back, will tend to be the more serious, committed ones, and those who miss the close, authentic relationships in their church family. From persecution to pandemic, adversity has always been a doorway to the future. Get ready for the next … revolution. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

