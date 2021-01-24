Task force follows prescription to recruit family doctors

Jan 24, 2021
John Bradford

By John Bradford

Is Brantford meeting the medical needs of our community?

To most Brantfordians, that would be difficult to assess.  The inclination would be to reflect on their personal experiences, good or bad, regardless of context.

It has been an argument presented by various city councils that, with the other levels of government so involved, why should municipal governments also invest in health care, given the many demands already on their annual tax base?

A patient without a family physician might feel medical attention only can be accessed through hospital emergency departments, which is catastrophic for efficient attention to their assigned role: traumatic or complex care. There are alternative choices, however.

In addition, the need for recruitment of family physicians has been supported for more than two decades by Brantford city council, not from the tax base but from casino revenues. A family doc is, after all, a private business person and, although client services are funded through the Canadian medical system, the business model isn’t.

The physicians choose their locations for setting up practice based on a balance between lifestyle and professional expectations. They may want to set up a private fee-for-service practice or work in a clinic with other doctors. They may want to become primary-care physicians in a hospital (called hospitalists) contracted with the health-care institution or become an independent practitioner to serve many special medical activities throughout the city.

Accordingly, the Brantford Family Physician Task Force, on behalf of the municipality, does the recruiting. Its role is to identify the various opportunities and reach out to medical training students, recent grads or doctors coming from other countries who have passed Canadian medical standards (and bring years of experience to our city).

The average workforce expectation hopes a new doctor will start with at least 1,300 patients on their roster.  In Brantford, based on the current population, we need from 70 to 80 family doctors.

However, as client families expand and new patients arrive, it is not unusual for a doctor’s roster to surpass 3,000 and the doctor could cap the number of new patients.

Doctors used to sell their practice upon retirement, but new doctors rarely want to take over a large roster.

To replace a retiring doctor, it could take at least two new doctors to cover that existing roster.

The real need for new physicians is a moving target for a variety of reasons.

Even as Brantford citizens move away, they often prefer to be served by their longtime family doctor back here. People working in Brantford but living elsewhere may prefer to have their family doctor here for convenience around their schedules. Some patients are from surrounding municipalities and find doctors here because of the quality of our hospital services and access to specialists.

With residential and commercial growth, it is expected that as much as a 20 per cent turnover and an expansion of physician needs accordingly.

City councillors have been extraordinary in maintaining this function on behalf of their constituents.

The Family Physician Task Force is completing a website and marketing initiatives.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a demand for all doctors, new and retired, to address the country’s health-care provider crunch. The Brant Community Healthcare System will post on its web site those physicians still accepting new patients, as well as the city website and task force social media sites being developed.

All in all, the co-ordination of health-care providers is a critical aspect of multiple organizations and agencies, levels of government and changes in local demographics.

Be assured there are strategic decisions working to address this situation on your behalf given the previous demonstrated success.

John Bradford is chair of the Physician Recruitment and Retention Task Force.