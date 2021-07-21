Sunrise Rotary boosts BGH pediatric clinic project
Bright and early one morning recently, members of the Rotary Brantford-Sunrise Club gathered on Zoom for their weekly breakfast meeting.
One by one they appeared on the screen from their homes throughout Brantford and Brant County. Others appearing on the Zoom call included members of the senior administration of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates the Brantford General
Hospital and the Willett in Paris, and many of the system’s pediatricians, including Dr. Jessica Dooley, who spoke wearing her protective facemask from BGH’s pediatric unit.
It was the last meeting for club president Glen Christensen. But, before he handed over the gavel to incoming president Ken Tota, Christensen had a special presentation. Through the magic of cyberspace, Christensen floated a cheque from his home over to Kari Wilson, executive director of the Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation, who was in her home office.
“Wow, $40,000!” Wilson said when she received the cheque.
Meanwhile, Mario Colombo, president of the hospital foundation board, was in his home. “I am speechless!” he exclaimed.
The $40,000 donation is the latest from club members to our local healthcare system. Since the club was formed in 1993, members have raised more than $100,000 for BGH and the Willett.
The money is earmarked for the new outpatient pediatric clinic at BGH. The $500,000 project includes vital sign monitors, infant weigh scales, breast pumps, equipment to examine children’s eyes and ears, all in an updated space designed for the unique needs of infants and children.
BGH is the provider for pediatric services for children in our community and beyond.
Each year, the emergency department sees 8,000 pediatric patients. A pediatric acute referral program provides specialized 24-hour care for acutely ill children.
Dr. Sarangan Uthayalingam, chief of pediatrics, participated on the Zoom call. He told club members that the new pediatric clinic is designed to provide timely care for children who have to come to the emergency department and for those in the community.
“Our hope is to reduce children’s exposure to the emergency department and provide comprehensive treatment with our eight pediatricians providing onsite care 24 hours a day.”
The new space is designed for the latest infection control guidelines and has a clinic for newborns with elevated levels of bilirubin, a common jaundice in infants.
“COVID-19 certainly impacted our club,” Christensen said. “We had to switch to virtual meetings and also rethink our approach to fundraising.”
He said the club organized an online auction.
“Everyone worked tirelessly, and with support from the public we were very successful.
David McNeil, BCHS president and CEO, expressed thanks to Brantford Rotary Sunrise members.
“Children are our future. Your amazing contribution ensures high-quality care for our pediatric patients.”
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk who assists with communications for the Brant Community Healthcare System.