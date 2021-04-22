





Article content This is the second of a two-part series of columns on Market Street buildings. Part 1 was published on March 27. The remaining buildings on Market Street, between Chatham and Nelson streets, now will tell their stories before being torn down to make way for an apartment building. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stories behind buildings on Market Back to video Huzul’s store at 128 Market St jpg, BR Every Friday and Saturday, Dave Huzul is at his favourite location at the Brantford Farmers Market selling his much sought-after kielbasa, also known as Polish sausage. This recipe has travelled through three generations of the Huzul family. William Huzul came to Brantford in 1912 as an immigrant from the Russian province of Bessarabia, now Moldavia. His brother, Carl, came a year later and, by 1920, the brothers had established Huzul’s Groceries at 128 Market St. A smokehouse was built at the back of the store so that the Polish sausage could be smoked in the traditional way. John Strong’s tailor shop was next door. One of Strong’s customers, Norman Dinsmore, mentioned in a recent letter sent to Strong’s son, Bruce, that he remembers the smell of Polish sausage drifting into the tailor shop.

Article content Carl Huzul In 1936, during the Depression, a friendly split occurred between the Huzul brothers. Carl purchased a two-storey house at 139 Pearl St. and converted the first floor into a retail storefront. Because European immigrants and their families were settling in this area, the store was well patronized. The smokehouse for the Polish sausage was built behind the house. Carl operated the business until 1961 when his son, Albert, took over for some 30 years. Dave Huzul jpg, BR Dave is the third generation Huzul to make this still popular Polish sausage in the original way by using original ingredients, such as ground pork, real garlic and no nitrates and fillers. Hickory wood is used to smoke the sausage. More than 300 pounds are made each week and sold at the store on Pearl and at the Brantford market. Dave produces three flavours: honey garlic, hot and regular. Around holiday times at the market there is always a long line of customers waiting to purchase Huzul’s Polish sausage for their celebrations. Mary Jo’s Snack Bar at 126 Market St. Whenever I mention Mary Jo’s Snack Bar to former customers, they all agree that it was a homey place to have delicious food at a reasonable price. Since it was a narrow space, stools were along the counter and eventually a few small tables for two were placed along the one side. Many of the employees around Victoria Park either ate at the snack bar or ordered takeout. On the lunch menu might be hamburgers or meatloaf. If any meatloaf was left over, it was sliced and offered as meatloaf sandwiches the next day.

Article content New Armenian Library at 120 Market St. The downtown area of Brantford was called “Little Armenia” because of the number of Armenian people who had settled there so that the men could walk to work to nearby factories, such as Buck Stove, the Malleable and Waterous Engine Works. In the early 1930s, the New Armenian Library, a gathering place for Armenian residents, had moved to 120 Market St. It was formally opened by a large crowd who had gathered for a Halloween dance planned by the women of the Armenian Relief Corps and led by Mrs. A. Basmajian. Guests from Galt and Kitchener were also present. A brief concert program was presented and talks were given by George Mooradian and K. Der Stephenian. The rest of the evening was spent dancing, which included their folk dances. Three prizes were awarded for masquerade costumes to Mike Namoogian, Alice Jamochian and Mrs. A. Siroonlian. On Dec. 1, 1934, the first event under the Armenian Youth Movement, Tzeghagrons, was held here. This gathering was well attended. Brown’s of Brantford Photo by Kevin Shelby / jpg, BR Brown’s of Brantford at 120 Market St. offered quality men’s and women’s clothing, sportswear, bridal attire and customer service. William Brown, who was born in Russia, came to Canada in1903 and arrived in Brantford in 1933 during the Depression. He was fortunate to get a job as manager in the shoe department at the people’s store at Colborne and Queen streets, earning $25 a week, which was good pay for that time.

Article content 82 Market St. Brown and his wife, Rose, dreamed about having their own clothing store with quality merchandise. Their first store was located at 413 Colborne St. with living quarters above the business. Two years later, they moved to 82 Market St., between Wellington and Darling streets, where they were able to apply their own ideas as to how to operate a clothing store. Son Jack joined the company as a partner in 1946. It was his idea to develop a mail order business. He advertised in papers, such as the Family Herald and the Winnipeg Free Press. At this time, orders would be mostly men’s working equipment and army surplus, which was readily available after the Second World War. 120 Market St. In 1948, 120 Market St. was purchased. It included apartments and three small storefronts, with Brown’s occupying the store where the Armenian Library had been because it was the largest space. The other two stores were a small restaurant and Smiley’s Drug store on the corner of Market and Nelson Streets. This was an old-fashioned drug store operated by A. W. Smiley who always wore a white shirt with arm bands holding up the sleeves and usually there was a cigar in his mouth. He also sold the best chocolates in town. Expansion Between 1949 and 1954, the sales area was greatly enlarged by knocking out walls and expanding the building. By 1955, the company was incorporated and, a year later, a second floor was added with emphasis on women’s apparel and a bridal department. On the first floor, was men’s wear on one side and women’s sportswear on the other. A large parking lot was added at the back of the store.

Article content Jack Brown stated that he and his parents could not have succeeded in providing “customer satisfaction” without the loyal dedication of every staff member. Staff members that readers might remember were Mary Paul, Mary Vigmond, Aut Hoggard, David Kaufman and Jack Edwards. By 1970, William and Rose had moved to Toronto and set up a winter home in Palm Springs, Calif. One More Expansion In July, 1986, Jack Brown, company president, decided to give his store a major facelift to celebrate 40 years in the same location and to coincide with the opening of the new downtown mall, the Eaton Market Square Mall, built on the site of old Market Square. The local architectural firm overseeing Brown’s project was Mark, Musselman, McIntyre and Combe. Renovations A tinted glass canopy to protect the new display windows from the sun projected five feet over the entire Market Street frontage. New carpeting and fixtures were also added. The surface of the exterior got a textured aggregate coating with the chosen colour called peanut beige. The completion date was set for September 14th. Jack Brown felt that the mall would certainly generate additional traffic to his store. All downtown merchants were encouraged to spruce up their storefronts before the Eaton mall opened. The Business Improvement Area board offered display kits to downtown merchants, which included streamers, to welcome the new mall. Eventually, the doors closed on Brown’s of Brantford. The space was filled with lawyers’ offices.

Article content Today, the empty buildings sadly sit empty, waiting to create a new story. As I wrote the last two articles, many thoughts and memories of my old neighbourhood came back. The people who lived and worked here, the sites such as the Bell Memorial, the sounds of church bells ringing and children playing, the smells of bread baking at Canada Bread on Queen Street and the neighbours and friends who are now a collage in my mind. …

In my March column, there is a correction as to the date when the Marquis house at 132 Market St. was built. The date should be circa 1870. …. Sources: Brantford Expositor, Huzzah for Huzul’s by Heather Ibbotson, John Merriman – Idea Became Thriving Reality for Brown, Marion Haines, Garry Burns. Local historian Ruth Lefler has been awarded the Lt.-Gov.’s Heritage Award for Lifetime Achievement. She welcomes readers’ comments. Email her at historybrant@yahoo.ca.

