Spring books sprout at public library

Some of Canada’s hottest authors have books hitting library shelves and ebook and audiobook platforms this spring.

These books are available through curbside pickup at the Brantford Public Library’s main and St. Paul branches or possibly through the Libby or cloudLibrary apps.

Physical books can be requested over the phone or through the library’s online catalogue. Once a request is ready, the customer will be notified by email or phone, whichever is their preference.

Perennial favourites Wayne Grady, Thomas King and Linwood Barclay each have books coming out.

Grady’s book, The Good Father, chronicles the relationship between a father and daughter. It is on order and can be reserved now.

King’s latest book, Sufferance, is also on order. The book covers the social and political consequences of inequality.

Barclays’ thriller, Find You First, is also on order and can be reserved today.