





Share this Story: Some thoughts on dyed-in-the-wool believers

Some thoughts on dyed-in-the-wool believers Photo by Ted Jacob / Calgary Herald

Article content If ever a textile was woven into the social fabric of a nation, it’s the tartan. In Gaelic, tartan is known as breacan, meaning “many colours” The patterned cloth is a criss-cross of vertical and horizontal bands, woven at right angles. Though we call it “plaid.” that word in Scotland refers to a kilt, shawl or blanket. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Some thoughts on dyed-in-the-wool believers Back to video And the Irish have tartans, too. Though Scottish ones usually represent a clan, Irish tartans signify the county where a clan originated. And though the tartan is mostly associated with Great Britain, ancient Celts took early versions to central Europe in the 700s BC and the tartan has been found on mummies in northwestern China. The earliest specimen in Britain is from the third century and was stuffed into a clay pot holding 2,000 Roman coins. But the tartan we know today didn’t exist before the 1700s when striped and checkered patterned first appeared. Even then, specific plaids weren’t associated with particular families, but with individual regions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Weavers used natural dyes from the plants around them, so colours varied from district to district, and individual Highlanders wore different tartans, not just one. When kilts became associated with Scottish nationalism, the British banned them in 1746 for almost 40 years, which only made the tartan a symbol of proud defiance. Then, in 1822, when King George IV wore a kilt during the first visit to Scotland by a British monarch in 171 years, demand for tartan surged. It soon became the national dress of the entire country, not just the north. That’s when clan-specific tartans really took off, aided by new chemical dyes that were cheaper, more vivid, and easier to use than natural ones. Many designs were simply invented, with no historical connections, and few had specific meanings. Tartan symbolism is relatively new, such as the national and provincial tartans of Canada, which use green to represent prairie and fields, blue for lakes and rivers, and yellow for crops. Today, a tartan is a vital part of a Scottish clan’s identity. But anyone can create a tartan and name and register it. So. contemporary tartans are a new canvas on which designers are creating a new awareness of social issues. One example, called A New Dawn, promotes a climate change conference coming to Scotland in November. It uses traditional colours of blue, green and white, but the woven colours come together in glowing points of brightness resembling miniature suns rising in a new dawn.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another new tartan, created to raise money for Scotlands’s homeless, features a faded grey background to symbolize the gloom of their plight, and bold colours representing available support and opportunities. In short, the tartan is a living thing, rooted in history but with new focal points, fibres, and finishes. So, in many respects, faith is like a Christian tartan. Our conviction that Jesus was fully human and fully divine is our symbol of identity, one that should be boldly visible in the way we live, but always with love, humility, and respect. And, like the tartan, that demonstration of faith will vary from place to place, and person to person. Though some Christians still denounce the diversity among churches and what they emphasize, any attempt to use the New Testament to justify absolute uniformity is misguided, in my view. It ignores the different ways different first-century communities focussed on different ideas and priorities while grappling with the teachings of Jesus. Both the Old and New Testaments insist on unity, not uniformity, and union, not unanimousness. And while faith has a central pattern that holds believers together, how that pattern is expressed in various church communities will vary as each uses the resources available. The culture and climate of each congregation is unique and, if a church family is “healthy, growing, and full of love” (Eph. 4:16), those differences bring an array of vivid and vibrant differences that enhance the faith as a whole.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When our King visited this earth, He modelled the faith we should wear. “Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony,” writes the apostle Paul. “And let the peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts. For you are called to live in peace. And always be thankful.” (Col. 3:14, 15) Peter adds, “Dress yourselves in humility as you relate to one another, for ‘God opposes the proud but gives help to the humble.’ So humble yourselves under His mighty power and, at the right time, He’ll lift you up in honour. Give all your worries to God, for He cares about you.” (1 Pet. 5:5,6) When we’re firm about our identity and purpose, we can use faith as a bold new tapestry on which to weave love and dignity, helping to make those values part of the very fabric of our society. In each generation, we must find radical new ways to promote justice, equality, and stewardship of our many gifts, including the earth. So hold fast to Christian heritage, but turn your faith into a rad plaid. Then there will be absolutely no doubt which cloth you’re cut from. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford