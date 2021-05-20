





Share this Story: Shedding light on changing behaviour

Shedding light on changing behaviour Photo by Matthew Lloyd / Getty Images

Article content The history of street lights is illuminating. Far from just helping people find their way around, they’ve always been about changing behaviour — everything from curbing crime to making sure kids were home before dark. Here’s a “light” summary. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Shedding light on changing behaviour Back to video In China, volcanic gas was channeled through bamboo pipes to illuminate ancient Beijing. The Romans lit their city streets with oil lanterns, and a slave responsible for attending to the lamps in front of a villa was called a lantemarius. In those early days, the goal was security: keeping thieves and invaders at bay and making sure travellers didn’t stumble in the dark. Across Europe, residents were instructed to put candles and lamps in the windows of their shops and houses to provide communal light. And people on the streets were required to carry torches or lanterns, not to see, but to ensure they weren’t up to no good. Then lanterns with glass windows greatly improved the quality of light and Paris, France was quick to embrace the potential. In 1667, the city’s top cop was entrusted by King Louis XIV to establishment a network of permanent street lamps in what then became known as the City of Light.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ironically, the French Revolution (1789-99) saw the lampposts used as gallows to hang the king’s aristocratic allies and other opponents. Over time, public lighting underwent lots of changes: lamps fuelled by coal gas, then kerosene, and then the development of arc lamps which created light with a continuous spark between two electrodes. A thousand times brighter than gas lamps, this innovation featured six lamps atop a 15-storey “moonlight tower.” Each illuminated several blocks with a light so harsh and intense that people carried umbrellas to avoid the glare. Things changed again with the invention of cheap, long-lasting, low-maintenance incandescent bulbs. And today’s lights use high-intensity discharge lamps because of their low power consumption and long life, though many cities are switching to LED or induction lights. Mississauga, Ont., is a world leader in the conversion. Though studies confirm the planet’s 300 million street lights prevent both accidents and crime (by as much as 36 per cent), critics fault them for light pollution and their reliance on electricity, which is still generated mostly by fossil fuels harmful to the environment. In the social environment, light is still a behaviour management tool. To discourage loitering or petty crime, lighting is often turned up to uncomfortable levels in targeted areas. In Mansfield, England, one borough chased off teen loiterers by installing pink lighting designed to highlight skin blemishes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Also in the United Kingdom, blue lights are sometimes installed — indoors, too — to deter people from shooting up by making it harder for them to see their veins. Meanwhile, Japan is researching blue lights in subway stations because there’s evidence they have a soothing effect that could discourage suicides. Light, of course, is a key metaphor in the New Testament, a symbol for the principles of God designed to keep us safe and to stop us from stumbling in the dark. “I am the light of the world,” Jesus said. “If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you’ll have the light that leads to [eternal] life.” (John 8:12) But Jesus also turned around that title. “You are the light of the world ­” He told His followers — like a city on a hilltop that can’t be hidden. Nobody lights a lamp and puts it under a basket. Instead, it’s put on a stand, where it gives light to everyone. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” (Matt. 5:14-16) In the same way, every believer is a slave of Christ, a lantemarius entrusted with the Light. But not so we can use it to judge others. I love the story of a blind man carrying a lamp through the streets of 1700s London. “What good is your lamp?” someone asked. “The light is not for me,” he said. “It’s to stop people from stumbling over me.” May the same be true of our example and our faith. “The path of the righteous is like the bright morning light, growing brighter and brighter until full day. But the way of the disobedient is like gloomy darkness; they don’t even know what they stumble over.” (Prov. 4:18, 19)

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content That passage is best applied to ourselves. Too often, the light coming from Christians is like the harsh and intense light of the moonlight towers, as punishing as it is productive. Or we use the Light to judge and chase away those we consider difficult or unwanted — those Jesus had the most heart for. But John focuses on us. “God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all,” he wrote. “If we say we have a relationship with Him but walk in darkness, we lie… But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have a real relationship, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.” (1 John 1:5-7) As keepers of the Light, we have to go first, and lead the way by example — letting our good deeds shine, as Jesus said. Illumination truly can change behaviour for the better, but only when we remember its primary purpose is not to judge, but to help people find their way through the darkness. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford