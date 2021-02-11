Secrets of butterfly flights

Butterflies have the typical insect four-stage lifecycle. Adults lay eggs from which larvae hatch. We call them caterpillars. The larvae grow quickly and, when mature, spin themselves a chrysalis, or cocoon. Inside this cocoon, their bodies change into the butterfly form. When the metamorphosis is complete, the butterfly emerges, after a struggle, to fly off as an adult. It seems the struggle is necessary to allow fluid to be pumped into the butterfly’s wings to flatten and shape them for flight.

Butterflies are members of the clade Lepidoptera, which means “scale wing.” This name is derived from an examination of their wings, which appear to be constructed of fine scales. The name butterfly has a more colourful, but less family-friendly, origin. I suggest you look it up on the Internet.

You often will find me tramping through the wilds, looking for something photogenic to record. During summer, I enjoy photographing birds because they are colourful and insects because they are alien in appearance. Some creatures are easy to capture with the camera, while others not so much. For example, butterflies are easy to spot but hard to get a good image of. They stay just long enough to tempt you into taking a photo, yet frustrate you at the moment you press the shutter button.

Article content

The wings are interesting for several reasons.

First, they are often colourful and delightful to the eye.

Second, they often display patterns that send signals to predators that they are either poisonous or bitter to the taste. This is called camouflage mimicry or aposematism. The common monarch butterfly is bitter due to its diet of milkweed as larvae. Its wing pattern mimics that of the larval form, signaling it is not good to eat. Other butterflies that are not so bitter will adopt the colouring of the monarch to obtain the same protection from predators.

Butterfly wings also have another secret — how do they fly? Butterflies have wings that, from an aerodynamic point of view, are inefficiently shaped for flight. At least, that is what a static aerodynamic analysis would indicate. However, when you look at the wings dynamically, that is in flight, you see they are highly flexible.

This flexibility provide some extra efficiency to the wings, especially when they are brought together at the top and bottom of the stroke. It is theorized that this “clapping” of the wings traps some air and gives the butterfly an extra push to assist them in flight.

It is always perilous to use aircraft analysis when looking at natural wings that evolved through millions of years of evolution. It is a trope that aeronautical engineers, according to their theories, once said that bumble bees could not fly — yet they do. This is not because the engineers are wrong; they just used the wrong tools. Today, we understand how they work.

It has also been theorized that the extra boost given by the “clapping” wings may aid in escaping predators as it results in an erratic flight pattern that is hard to describe, but familiar to anyone who has watched a butterfly fly. Of course, it also makes them difficult to photograph, too.

Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.