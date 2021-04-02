





Article content In 1854, Elisha Otis was coming up in the world. He didn’t invent the elevator — ropes, weights and pulleys date back thousands of years — but he took the lift to the next level. And all because of an accident. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rising technology: An elevating experience Back to video One day, while working with a crew installing machinery in a furniture factory, Otis saw a rope snap on a two-storey service platform, sending it careening down the shaft. Sensing an opportunity, the young man developed a braking system for such contraptions and got himself a big promotion. Not content with that, Otis held a public demonstration at the New York Crystal Palace. Perched on a four-storey platform, he beckoned to an assistant to cut the support rope, simulating an elevator failure. Otis fell just a few inches before his automatic brake yanked the platform to a halt, prompting cheers and applause from the audience. Commercial elevators began their ascent. The first order Otis got was for a passenger lift in a five-storey retail building. And that 1857 development signalled a whole new way of thinking.

Article content Churches and lighthouses would no longer be the only buildings with a vertical focus. To make sure, the Otis company pushed the buttons of hotel owners, convincing them rich patrons need not be limited to the more accessible ground floor suites. Instead, elevators could carry them higher, above the noise and commotion of the streets. In no time, upper storeys once reserved for lower-class patrons, evolved into luxurious penthouses and architects started designing taller buildings. Over the next century, mechanical innovations made elevators faster and smoother, culminating in 2009 with the dazzling Burj Khalifa skyscraper, towering 828 metres above the Dubai desert (Toronto’s CN Tower is 553 metres). Among other features, the tower boasts the world’s fastest double-decker elevators, made by — you guessed it — the Otis company. They go nine metres (30 feet) per second, blasting up 124 storeys in one minute. As author Kurt Kohlstedt points out, the Burj Khalifa is a wildly impressive structure. But without elevator technology, it probably wouldn’t have been built in the first place. In a similar fashion, prayer is the believer’s most elevating experience. In our quest to reach up to the Almighty, honest and natural communication takes us higher than anything else. Prayer reminds us of all He is, and all we’re not; reinforces our identity as His prized possession; and draws us closer to Him as we ask for the desires of our hearts, praise and thank Him for all his gifts, and seek more of his presence and power.

Article content More than just a monologue, effective prayer includes times of silence and listening for the promptings of God. It brings calm, clarity, and courage, by lifting us above the noise and commotion of the world that often drowns out the divine Voice. But even prayer can be a dangerous thing if we use it to elevate ourselves in our own eyes by subtly reaffirming our sense of righteousness and looking down on those who look, think or live differently. That’s why humility is so vital. It puts the brakes on our pride, and prevents a deadly plummet when prayer becomes nothing more than an echo of our own ego and intention. It’s true what they say about pride and a fall. And the warning signs are usually there, well in advance: emotional bullying, a sense of entitlement, ingratitude, a craving for compliments and approval, and sometimes outright hypocrisy. “So, warns Paul, “if you think you’re standing firm, be careful you don’t fall.” (1 Cor. 10:12) “Humble yourselves before the Lord,” adds James, “and He will lift you up.” (James 4:10) But it’s not enough to talk about humility. We have to put ourselves out there and demonstrate in our own lives that putting God and others first really works; that it keeps us safe and blesses those around us. Only then will we help bring about a new way of thinking, with a vertical focus that looks to God for wisdom, strength, and the power to change. Unlike worldly standards that elevate riches, status, and privilege, God calls us to lower ourselves as we rise toward Him. It’s not as contradictory as it seems.

Article content Once we truly understand who we are, why we’re here, and where we’re going, we no longer have to find significance and satisfaction by placing ourselves above others. “May I never boast, except about what our Lord Jesus Christ did for me on the cross,” writes Paul (Gal. 6:14). That was the ultimate elevation: Jesus, taking the role of a human servant, lowering himself to lift us up. Now it’s our turn as we reach toward the grace and goodness of God by serving those around us. Going up? Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca) and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

