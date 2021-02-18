Researchers make impact with study of what killed dinosaurs







The Earth has gone through many massive extinction events in its four billion year history. However, none is as dramatic as what happened during the fifth extinction event that happened about 65 million years ago. At that time, the Earth was a different place. The continents were smashed together into a giant land mass that soon would break up — in geological terms — into the more familiar patterns we know today. The world was overflowing with a rich diversity of life and creatures, from the microscopic to some of the largest animals that ever walked the planet, that lived and died in a natural balance. Then came a fateful day. Millions of years before, a chunk of rock and ice was disturbed from its orbit in the Oort Cloud, far beyond the orbit of Neptune. There are billions of city-sized chunks of debris orbiting silently out there; leftovers from the formation of the solar system. Every once in a while, the immense gravity of Jupiter, our largest planet, will tug at one of these objects and disturb its orbit just enough that it will start to fall towards the sun.

Most of these things hit Jupiter or the sun due to their deep gravity wells, but some zip through the solar system at high speed. In doing so, many come close to Jupiter or the sun and are broken up into smaller chunks of a few kilometres across. We are fortunate that space is large and most of these objects miss the Earth. However, a quick look at our moon, covered with craters, will show you the kind of violence our system has been subjected to by bombardments over the past few billion years. The Earth suffered a similar bombardment early in its history. Most of our craters, however, have been erased by weather and geologic processes over billions of years. Sixty-five million years ago, one chunk about 10 kilometres across struck the Earth at high speed in the area of what is, today, the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. This object drilled itself many kilometres into the planet's crust and almost completely vapourized, leaving a huge crater and throwing debris high into the atmosphere. The heat from the sky would be like a pizza oven and anything exposed would be quickly killed. The result was a firestorm that spread across the hemisphere and a cloud of debris that blocked the suns rays for years. Plants died and many animals who relied on these plants starved. The carnivores died when their food source also ran out. The only survivors of any dinosaur species were avian dinosaurs, whose descendants we call birds. Most of the other survivors either lived in the oceans or were small and could hide in burrows or swamps. We only know about this impact because of oil exploration in the Gulf of Mexico. The crater is long gone, but the fractured rock is still there and can be seen by today's sensitive geo-technical equipment.

Few people visiting the resorts of the Mayan Riviera have any clue that this was ground zero for a major extinction event. A lot of the work for this origin for the killer asteroid came from a study from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and two researchers, Amir Siraj and Avi Loeb. While much is speculation, their research is consistent with what we know of the impact. This research suggests that we can expect a similar impact on the Earth every 250 to 730 million years — or it could happen tomorrow. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.

