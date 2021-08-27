Podcast part of fall events for adults at library

A podcast exploring the history and progress of Brantford, an event with a storm chaser and an online book club are just some of the adult events scheduled by the Brantford Public Library for the first few weeks of September.

All events mentioned in this column, plus many more planned for later in the fall, are listed on the library’s online events calendar. There is no charge to participate in any of the events and participants do not need to be library members.

The first For the Love of Brantford podcast will be available through the library’s website on Sept. 15. This biweekly series will discuss everything from the origin of Brantford street names to key events that shaped our community. The series will be co-hosted by staff from the library, Brant Historical Society and the Eagle Place Community Association. Visit www.brantfordlibrary.ca/brantfordpodcast.

On Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., storm chaser David T. Chapman will discuss the lifecycle of thunderstorms and will lead event attendees along the path of a super-cell tornado that caused significant damage in Ontario. This live event will be held over Zoom. People can register by calling or visiting the library or through the library’s events calendar.

The first event of a 12-week workshop series led by the Alzheimer Society of Brant begins Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. This series, called Strengthen Your Mind, will cover topics such as memory and aging, learning styles and nutrition. Registration is required.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, the first of many writing events will take place in-person at the main branch. Led by the Brantford Writers’ Circle, the Writer’s Support Circle allows people to talk about the writing they have been working on. Registration is required for this live in-library event. Once registered, participants will receive updates if there are any changes to the event’s format because of COVID-19 developments.