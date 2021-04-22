Parents rejoice over Bell's patent victory

Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

…

Having received a positive decision from the patent examiner in regards to the interference with Elisha Gray, Alec telegraphed his parents the good news. From home Eliza and Melville wrote these two letters in response.

…

Box 518 P.O Brantford. Ontario

Canada

Home March 5th/76

My dear boy

Your telegram from Washington filled us all with rejoicing and we hope that henceforth the way is clear to the desired end. Your letter of the 28th of Feb. only reached us yesterday. Aunt Ellen requests us to make a copy of it that she may send it to Chester. You must indeed have had an anxious time, and to have pulled through so successfully does you great honour. We hope you had not left Washington before our joint letters directed to Mr. Hubbard’s care reached. Papa wishes very much to go to Boston and desires to know speedily at what time during March, the examination is to take place, because his going would conflict with his engagement at the Ladies’ College, which commences this month. I too am anxious he should be beside you on the occasion.

Aunt Ellen and Uncle David are here now, consulting and looking over the plan of the new house. Laurie is still in Montreal. Papa just now is suffering from a cold, the first he has had in Canada.

(Monday) Papa will add a line. Glad the stone arrived safely. Love from all – and from

Your ever fond Mother

EG Bell

Monday March 7 ’76

My dear Al.

I have a message from the Young Ladies’ College asking when I can commence a Course of Lessons. I cannot give a definite answer until I know the date at which you wish me to be in Boston. I should like to be free to stay a few days when I go, so I shall try and turn over the engagement to your uncle. In that case I might take advantage of any opportunity to fill up an “Evening” should you get a chance for me.

I explained formerly the reasons why you should not ask me to act as Examiner. If I am with you for the Diploma Ceremonial, let that suffice.

I hope you have now received Mr. Murray’s letter which was sent with the stones.

We shall all be anxious now to hear of your Patents being turned to account, practically & profitably.

I hope soon to have the pleasure of knowing Mabel. Meantime with love to her and yourself

Your affectionate Father

Alex. Melville Bell

The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.