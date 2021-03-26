





Share this Story: Packet from Bell includes patent specs for multiple telegraph

Packet from Bell includes patent specs for multiple telegraph Photo by Rischgitz / Getty Images

Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Packet from Bell includes patent specs for multiple telegraph Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content … Eliza sent this letter to her son with much home news, including the comings and goings of his cousins, a visit from Carrie and her new son, and talk of building plans by his Uncle David. Her reference to the contents of the packet received from Alec, make reference to the copy of the patent specifications for the multiple telegraph that Alec forwarded home. … P.O Box 518

Brantford, Ont, Can

Home, February 13th/76 My dear Alec Sunday has come round again and I am seated once more to give you a few lines. Two former letters have been directed to your new abode, which I hope you have received. Your registered packet arrived yesterday. The contents seem too wonderful to us for our understanding. Papa says if it works well, the matter seems very ingenious, and we hope it is answering your most sanguine desires. It must be of great consequence or it would not attract the attention and support of men able to judge. We suppose you were too busy to write a letter, but we are very desirous of knowing if you are now well, and if you are comfortable in your lodgings. We are all as usual. The house is still in the greatest confusion, as the painters will not be out of it before Tuesday. After that we shall have a woman in to clean up and put to rights. Mr. Chane and the carpenters have made quite a new house for us, and it looks beautiful. Uncle and Aunt were here today, so were Carrie and baby George. The latter looked quite handsome, the little fellow thriving apace, but Carrie though quite well, looks thin. All send their love to you. Laurie is in Montreal, Aileen came home two days ago, having very much enjoyed her visit to London. Both Laurie and Aileen have met with accidents – the former has sprained her wrist and the latter her knee, she is quite lame. Lizzie spent nearly a fortnight at her Aunt’s, she came home a week ago and then Mary and Louisa went, they returned to day. Mary has seen a Doctor about the discharge from her ears, which has created a scab formation all over the outer ears, and over a good space around. We hope she will receive benefit from his treatment. I think the sore looks drier than it did. The parts are very hot and itchy.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Nothing is yet decided upon with regard to your Uncle’s house, there is a great deal of talk about plans, estimates and so forth, but that is all. Lizzie thinks from what she heard, that Lillie will be off in three months, but we do not know for certain. In turning out drawers and boxes, I have found a large packet of Marie’s letters addressed to you. Shall I destroy them? I think it would be as well, unless you prefer doing it yourself. Papa received the Boston Morning Journal yesterday. He bids me say there was nothing marked and he cannot find out if you sent it for any particular purpose. Hoping that Mabel is well and not allowing you to work yourself to death, with dear love to both, in which your Father and cousins unite, I am my dear Alec, Your affectionate Mother

EG Bell The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford