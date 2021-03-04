





Share this Story: Our understanding of ancient ancestors evolves

Our understanding of ancient ancestors evolves Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images

Article content Evolution is probably one of the most tested theories of science. Evidence for evolution has come from physics, chemistry, biology, geology and other branches of science. What is perhaps the most remarkable thing about the theory of evolution is that it took so long for us to figure out. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Our understanding of ancient ancestors evolves Back to video Darwin’s On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection was only published in 1859. It is an elegant mechanism that fully explains why life evolves and how the rich diversity of life was formed. As if to suggest some uncertainty, opponents of evolution will say: “It is only a theory.”. There are many questions yet to be resolved, but the basic theory is rock solid. The primary problem is that scientists use the word theory in a different way than non-scientists. In common usage, a theory is an untested idea — what a scientist would call an hypothesis. In scientific terms, a theory is a complete system of thought that explains all the known phenomena surrounding a topic.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We have no doubt about gravity, yet scientists call it a theory. Do we understand it in complete detail? No. However, no evidence contradicts our understanding of gravity. While many people are prepared to accept the evolution of plants and animals, they draw the line when it comes to humans. However, humans are no different than any other animal in their response to evolutionary forces. In fact, there have been six stages of human evolution –at least that we know of. Fossil records will always be incomplete and there may be other stages of which we have no record, but we certainly understand the broad strokes. The order of creatures called Hominidae, or great apes, have existed for about 18 million years. It was from this group that modern man evolved. Twelve million years ago, there existed a species of apes called Dryopithecus that ate primarily fruits, nuts and honey. It appears they suffered from cavities in their teeth as a result of their high-sugar diets. About five million years ago, a species of ape called Ramapithecus evolved that had thick tooth enamel, strong jaws and shorter canine teeth. As well, these creatures could use their hands dexterously and walk upright. Three million years ago, a new creature, Australopithecus afarensis, evolved. This animal used tools such as stones as weapons. They also walked erect. We have found genetic evidence that these creatures had some genes similar to modern-day humans, however, that is true of most of the great apes. We share about 99 per cent of our DNA with chimpanzees.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The next stage of human development is represented by the Homo erectus species that was around about two million years ago. Homo erectus had a large brain and appears to have lived in communities. They made tools by modifying stones, such as quartz, and there is evidence they made tools of wood, too. Scientists have discovered evidence that these creatures also used fire. If anyone has heard of any human ancestor, they will have heard of Homo neanderthalensis, commonly called the Neanderthals. They were named because the first fossils of these creatures were found in the Neander Valley in Germany. These creatures were almost indistinguishable from humans. They were certainly shorter and more robust. They had faces that were less flat than ours, but their brain capacity was as large or exceeded that of modern humans. They used tools and hunted big game, such as mammoths, elk and other large mammals. Latest research seems to indicate that they were capable of language and a sophisticated culture. Neanderthals lived alongside modern humans as late as 40,000 years ago. Indeed, genetic evidence suggests that modern humans and Neanderthals mated and produced offspring. We carry some Neanderthal genes in our bodies today. There were other “human” creatures, such as the Cro-Magnon man, that we shared the planet with, but all appear to have vanished in the mists of time, leaving us alone. There may have been others, but we have not discovered them yet. We continue to evolve today, but our technology appears to insulate us from the tough laws of survival of the fittest. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford